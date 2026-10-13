New hazardous waste collection service comes to Lehi

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

A new service will be coming to Lehi City residents on December 1, 2026. The city council voted to support a new trial program offered by Waste Management called At Your Door Special Collection.

The program provides a way for residents to dispose of hazardous waste without leaving their homes.

“We’ve had three fires in our trucks over the past year,” said Waste Management government affairs representative Blake Leonelli. “One of the fires happened so fast our truck had to stop in a church parking lot and dump their load [to get the fire out].”

Leonelli says these fires start when people place household hazardous waste, such as garden chemicals, paint, and automotive products, in garbage collection bins.

“Things like old propane containers and consumer electronics get put in trash cans and then crushed by our trucks,” said Leonelli. “That’s usually how the fires start.”

Lehi is part of a two-city pilot program that lets Waste Management collect data before scaling the program statewide. Roy is the other participating city.

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“We couldn’t do this type of waste collection in Utah until recently,” said Leonelli. “We now have a collection center located in Weber County. We recycle and repurpose the hazardous waste we collect, when possible.”

Lehi City is working on organizing resident access to the At Your Door Special Collection service. Once it’s complete, residents can call or email to request a kit from Waste Management. The kit will include specific instructions and a bag for residents to place items in. The service is free to those who participate in regular garbage collection.

Products that are part of allowed collection include household chemicals like ammonia and cleaning compounds. Automotive products include antifreeze, motor oil, and vehicle batteries. The program also accepts consumer electronics, including computers, laptops, monitors, microwaves, and printers. Residents can also dispose of paint products, batteries, garden chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs, mercury-containing items like thermometers, and flammable items like kerosene, gasoline, and solvents. The program will also collect medical supplies, such as sharps and swimming pool chemicals.

“We hope that the data we collect will show that residents really like the program,” said Leonelli. “And by using it, we will see a reduction of fires and contamination.”

The program will not take all trash. Items not included in the program are tires, large appliances or appliances containing Freon, and ammunition and explosives. Residents will receive additional information in the coming months. Collection will start on December 1, 2026.