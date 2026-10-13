New historical marker memorializes Lehi “Salvation Wheat” miracle

Michelle Stallings | Lehi Historical Society

Dry Creek Park, at 1550 N. and 100 W., is home to Lehi’s newest historical marker. The marker honors Sarah and Canute Peterson and the story of “Salvation Wheat.” City leaders and community members unveiled the marker Saturday, October 10. With vintage tractors lining the park’s walking path, descendants from several cities and friends gathered to celebrate the couple’s legacy.

Nicole Kunze of the Lehi Historical Society opened the event, explaining that the marker’s inspiration came from reading Eliza’s Field of Faith, which tells the Petersons’ story. Kunze then read the marker’s inscription:

“The Miracle of the Salvation Wheat. In 1855, Sarah Peterson planted her wheat later and deeper than other farmers. When grasshoppers destroyed Lehi’s crops, her field had not yet sprouted. Her late harvest fed family and neighbors. When her husband returned from a mission, Sarah gave him a jar of the precious grain. Canute called it his ‘Salvation Wheat’ and was buried with it.”

Although the Historical Society has not determined the exact location of the Petersons’ farm, it chose Dry Creek Park because its name reflects where they once lived. Kunze hoped attendees would leave with two takeaways: the importance of recording stories and seeing the miracles in their own lives. “The historical marker program is all about preserving our stories with the hope they will inspire us to do and be better,” she said.

Jenny Lund, author and wife of Tony Lund, the Peterson’s great-great-grandson, spoke about the challenges Sarah faced during the four years Canute served his first mission to Norway for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She pointed out that while Canute’s life was well documented, Sarah’s story was somewhat forgotten. “Their stories have been seldom told,” Lund said of LDS women who sent their husbands into the mission field in the 19th century. “Those women were too busy to keep diaries.”

Sarah cared for her young children on a new farm amid tensions between settlers and Native Americans. Despite her fears and hardships, she also took in children who had lost their parents. Later in life, Sarah recounted funny stories from that difficult time. Those early trials made later hardships seem small.

Mark Peterson, another great-great-grandson, described learning his family history as he prepared to host two couples from Norway interested in Sarah and Canute’s story.

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“It was a blessing to know about [Canute and Sarah’s] faithfulness and their willingness to serve,” Peterson said, noting their sacrifices and example they left for future generations. He also appreciated connecting with previously unknown relatives.

City Council member Heather Newall closed the event by sharing her discovery of her own connection to the Petersons. Her great-great-grandfather lived three doors away from the Petersons in Ephraim.

“You don’t have to find your family name on a marker to feel connected to the people it honors. By learning their stories, we come to care more deeply about this place,” Newall said.

Attendees enjoyed wheat bread and homemade jam in honor of Sarah’s harvest, along with displays of pioneer-era farm tools and a replica of Canute’s jar of Salvation Wheat, brought by Bradley and Shawna Anderson.

This is the 24th marker in the Lehi Historical Society’s Historical Marker Program, funded by the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction, a Lehi City PARC grant, and 2026 sponsors STRATA Networks and SIRQ Construction. Holbrook Farms sponsored the unveiling.

The next marker will honor Lehi Junction on Nov. 7, at 11 a.m., at 754 W. 2100 N. For more information on the Lehi Historical Marker Program or the Historical Society, see lehihistory.org.