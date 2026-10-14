American Fork City and 13 AFPD officers sued by four plaintiffs in ‘Reckless Ben’ saga

Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

Four people who helped YouTuber “Reckless Ben” in American Fork last March sued the city and 13 of its police officers in federal court Wednesday.

The complaint says no one was charged with a crime.

The 52-page complaint, filed Oct. 14 in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, lists 19 counts. Plaintiffs Sheldon Norcross, Tyler Shaw, Sierra Lauts and Steven Allen allege officers violated their First and Fourth Amendment rights over four days. They seek a jury trial and damages.

The complaint often cites a recording of a meeting between Police Chief Cameron Paul, Mayor Brad Frost and resident Daniel Sroka, obtained by the American Fork Citizen.

When Sroka asked why police had arrested everyone at an Airbnb where officers served a March 11 search warrant (nothing illegal was found), Paul said detaining occupants during a search warrant “is almost always the norm, just because we don’t know who they are.”

Five weeks later, Paul told Sroka that detention combined with transport “in almost every case . . is going to turn into an arrest,” according to the complaint. The suit also quotes Paul calling the warrant affidavit “one of the biggest places where we screwed up.” The department’s own report to the state listed five arrests from the warrant service.

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The plaintiffs were helping Ben Schneider in a dispute over a Star Wars Lego collection an Oregon family says a Bricks & Minifigs store never paid for. The company announced a settlement with the family in August. Schneider visited American Fork to serve an Oregon lawsuit to Joshua Johnson, a resident tied to the store.

Schneider, who is not named as a plaintiff in this case, still faces misdemeanor stalking and targeted residential picketing charges in 4th District Court. Prosecutors postponed a Sept. 30 preliminary hearing after saying they could not subpoena a witness and that both sides wanted time to “work on a potential resolution.” The preliminary hearing is now set for Dec. 16. Prosecutors dismissed unrelated Provo charges in September at their request “in the interest of justice.”

On March 8, officer Cole Richardson stopped Tyler Shaw for a stop-sign violation. Paul later said it “was clearly not one [a violation],” according to the suit. The next night, another officer stopped Shaw, said on his in-car camera, “I was gonna scare him a little bit and let him go,” and held him nearly two hours. Shaw’s blood alcohol level was .000, and a canine search turned up nothing.

On March 10, another plaintiff in the case, Sierra Lauts, was detained in her parked car while waiting to serve court papers and was told she was trespassing on property she says she never entered.

On March 11, officers seized plaintiff Sheldon Norcross’s phone after he declined to answer questions. “He stated he was not willing; therefore, I felt the best course of action was to seize his phone,” Richardson wrote. Officers said he was destroying evidence; Norcross said he was locking his phone screen. Norcross was held about four and a half hours and was released.

In August, Paul defended the officers. “We detained him for stalking issues. It wasn’t just that he was trying to lock his phone,” he said. “Now, I’ve seen the video. I don’t know necessarily what I would have done in that instance.”

Hours after Norcross’s arrest, officers served the warrant at an Airbnb for stolen Lego merchandise. AFPD officer Richardson swore the homeowner heard people inside talking about “possible stolen Lego toys that they had taken.” The plaintiffs call that accusation false. According to the complaint, officers entered with guns drawn, including a patrol rifle, and handcuffed all five occupants, among them a 16-year-old. The formal legal report from the warrant return reads: “No items seized.”

Paul also acknowledged errors in his May 29 video. “It certainly was not my trying to deceive or really do anything wrong whatsoever,” he said. “I just don’t know how to go back and correct that.”

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“If a hammer needs to come down, we will make it come down because the trust of the public is more important than allowing an officer’s actions to be somewhat disregarded,” Paul said.

Frost said elected officials “typically aren’t prepped on everything that the police do” and rely on the department to flag problems.

In the recording, AF resident Sroka said he’d like to see “an outside third-party review, even if the police department is doing their own review.” Frost didn’t directly respond. “We can do better. We always can,” he said, but called it “a little myopic” to judge police oversight from a handful of cases.

Frost said he’s received as many as 800 hostile emails, some profane, from people he said: “don’t even live here.”

“I’m becoming a little cynical, and I don’t like it,” Frost said. “It’s 800 to one right now, and you’re the one.”

“There’s more than just me,” Sroka replied.

Since the allegations surfaced this spring, neither Frost nor any member of the City Council has made a public statement. Residents have repeatedly asked for an independent investigation in the public comment period of American Fork City Council meetings.

In his May 29 video, Paul said officers answered repeated calls from a resident who felt harassed, and that Schneider admitted to staging a fake package delivery.

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“The fact that someone may believe they had been wronged financially does not exempt any individual from the laws governing harassment, trespassing, stalking or other conduct within our jurisdiction,” Paul said then.

“We are not anti-police, but we are anti-police corruption, and pro-accountability,” said the plaintiff’s lead attorney Solomon Radner.

The suit argues the city failed to train a young patrol force, quoting Paul that the average officer has one to two years on patrol. As far as the plaintiffs know, no officer has been disciplined, though Paul has said new training is in place.

American Fork declined to comment on pending or current litigation. The complaint contains allegations. No court has ruled on them.