Community unites to support families at Primary Children’s in Lehi

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

Community donations collected during a monthlong Lehi Free Press drive were delivered to the Ronald McDonald House Family Room at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s Miller Family Campus, where families of hospitalized children can eat, rest, and stay close to their child’s care.

At its Lehi office, the news organization collected new toys, games, crafts, stuffed animals and blankets, along with disposable forks and spoons, paper plates and bowls, packaged snacks and personal-care items. The drive ended Oct. 1, and staff delivered the donated items to the Family Room.

Located on Level 3 of the hospital, the Family Room gives parents and other caregivers a place to rest while remaining close to their children. Free amenities include meals and snacks, four overnight guest rooms, napping rooms, showers, laundry facilities, a kitchen and dining area, living and meeting spaces and computers. The room is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are so grateful for all the Lehi Free Press has done to help our cause,” said Ashley Parks, community engagement manager for Ronald McDonald House Mountain West. “We don’t have a budget for advertising.”

Parks said the Lehi Family Room serves about 3,000 families each year and costs about $400,000 to operate annually. Donations allow the organization to spend less on everyday supplies and direct more of its budget toward supporting families.

“When we don’t have to spend money on these items, we can stretch our budget and provide more support,” Parks said. “It helps lift some of the burdens these families carry and allows us to wrap them in loving care.”

Even a single item can help keep the kitchen, pantry or personal-care supplies stocked. “Helping can be as simple as picking up a case of Diet Coke so we can fill the drink fridge,” Parks said. “Adding one thing to your shopping list really makes a difference. When families have what they need, they can channel all their energy toward their children.”

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Ending this charity drive does not end the need. Parks said the organization needs volunteers to provide meals year-round, and 2027 dates are already available. Summer can be an especially slow period for volunteer participation, even though children and their families need access to the room year-round.

Through the Together at the Table program, groups of up to eight people can plan, purchase, prepare and serve breakfast, lunch or dinner for about 30 people at the Lehi Family Room. Food must be store-bought, catered or prepared in the on-site kitchen; food prepared at home cannot be served. Smaller groups may also prepare grab-and-go snacks or bake cookies in the Family Room kitchen.

Community members may also continue donating new food, paper products, toiletries, cleaning supplies and family entertainment items. Donations may be dropped off at the Family Room on Level 3, 2250 N. Miller Campus Drive, Lehi, between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Anyone who may need help bringing items inside may call 385-531-3200.

Parks said residents may also organize third-party fundraisers such as bake sales or car washes. Businesses can help by sharing the organization’s information, displaying signs or QR codes, sponsoring Family Room resources or encouraging employee volunteer groups.

To view the Lehi wish list, visit ronaldmcdonaldhousemountainwest.org/give/inkind. To reserve a meal date, review volunteer guidelines and find the 2027 signup, visit ronaldmcdonaldhousemountainwest.org/serve/meals. Questions about Lehi volunteer opportunities may be sent to lehivolunteer@rmhslc.org.