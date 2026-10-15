All invited to Veterans Day program to honor generations of service

April Slaughter | Lehi Free Press

At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, residents will gather at the Alpine Tabernacle on Main Street in American Fork for a Veterans Day program honoring service, remembrance and gratitude.

The free, hourlong event will bring veterans, families, students and neighbors together to recognize those who have served in the nation’s armed forces. Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jefferson S. Burton will deliver the keynote address, and the Timpanogos Chorale will provide music under the direction of Andrew Wheelwright.

Program committee member Kevin Barnes said the ceremony is intended to honor all veterans, regardless of military branch, era or assignment.

“The whole idea of the program is to honor and salute the veterans,” Barnes said. “We hope and understand that everyone comes away with a little more appreciation and gratitude for all who have served.”

This year’s theme, “Defending Freedom for 250 Years,” connects veterans’ service with the approaching 250th anniversary of the United States and will frame Burton’s keynote address.

Burton retired from the Utah National Guard in 2019 after 37 years of military service. He served his final seven years as Utah’s adjutant general, overseeing the Utah Army and Air National Guard. His military education included the U.S. Army War College and national security programs at Harvard University.

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“We want to tie in the 250-year anniversary and their service defending our freedoms,” Barnes said.

Music will carry much of the program’s message. The Timpanogos Chorale will open with the national anthem and later perform “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Following Burton’s address, the chorale will sing the Armed Forces Medley, featuring the official songs of the nation’s military branches.

The medley recognizes each branch in turn and now includes the U.S. Space Force, the country’s newest military branch.

The program will also honor veterans whose service is woven into American Fork’s history. Near the end of the ceremony, organizers will read an honor roll recognizing more than 30 military veterans buried in the American Fork Cemetery. To be included, an individual must have served in the military and be buried in the city cemetery.

That remembrance will take place before an audience that includes some of the community’s youngest residents. Fifth-grade classes from American Fork’s five elementary schools have been invited to attend. Most students will arrive by bus, while classes from nearby schools may walk to the tabernacle.

Organizers have worked with school principals and teachers to coordinate the students’ attendance. Barnes said fifth graders are studying U.S. history, making the program a timely extension of what they are learning in their classrooms.

“This is really U.S. history, in a sense — all these wars and all the service of everybody,” Barnes said.

For Barnes and the committee, the students’ presence is part of the program’s purpose. Organizers hope younger attendees leave with a clearer understanding of the people behind the history and the sacrifices that military service can require.

The date and time carry their own historical meaning. World War I ended when an armistice took effect at 11:00 on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Nov. 11 was initially observed as Armistice Day in honor of World War I veterans.

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President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Armistice Day commemoration in 1919, and Congress made Nov. 11 a federal holiday in 1938. Congress renamed the holiday Veterans Day in 1954, expanding its purpose to honor American veterans of all wars and periods of service. Veterans Day remains fixed on Nov. 11 regardless of the day of the week.

Although the ceremony focuses on veterans, attendance is not limited to those with military connections. Barnes emphasized that the program belongs to the wider community and welcomes everyone.

“The entire public is invited, whether they’ve served in the military or not,” Barnes said. “It’s for everybody.”

A large parking lot is located next to the Alpine Tabernacle, and there is no charge to attend. The program is scheduled to last about an hour.

Barnes said the committee hopes the morning will give the community a chance to pause together, recognize neighbors who served, and offer a sincere, public expression of gratitude.

Additional information is available at https://www.americanfork.gov/182/Special-Cemetery-Events