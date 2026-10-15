Get to know Utah Senate District 21 candidates

Voters in Senate District 21 will choose between incumbent Brady Brammer and challengers Kandee Myers and Wayne Woodfield on Nov. 3. The American Fork Citizen and Lehi Free Press sent the same questionnaire, with the same character limits, to every candidate on the ballot and reached out by email, text message and voicemail where available. Their answers appear below in the order the candidates appear on the ballot, and their answers are published as submitted in their own words.

Utah County mailed a ballot to every active registered voter on Oct. 13, and completed ballots must reach the county elections office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. A postmark no longer counts, so voters mailing ballots should send them early or use one of 28 drop boxes which are available around the clock across the county. Voters who choose to vote in person may cast an early ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30 and Nov. 2 at the Health and Justice Building, 151 S. University Ave. in Provo, or visit any county vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The deadline to register or update a registration is 5 p.m. Oct. 23, though residents can still register and vote provisionally at a vote center on Election Day. More information is available at vote.utahcounty.gov or 801-851-8683.

Wayne Woodfield (Utah Forward Party)

Why did you decide to run for Senate District 21 and what are your top priorities?

I am running for Senate to bring civility, integrity, transparency, and fair governance to my Senate seat. Our two major political parties have become so polarized that our government no longer functions. Many Utahns no longer identify with either one.

I’m running with the Forward Party to give Utahns another choice. As a former Republican precinct chair, I am fluent in conservative principles, but I do not always agree with the way our elected leaders pursue those principles. I will return Utah to a more familiar style of government – one where we work pragmatically with all sides and get things done.

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I will prioritize things that are important to Utahns, like affordable housing, personal and religious liberty, strong public education, a healthy Great Salt Lake, and responsible growth. I love government operations and will work for reforms such as term limits and campaign finance limits. I will strengthen institutions that foster independence and reduce incentives for corruption.

What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

On multiple occasions, my opponent has fallen short of his duty to his constituents to represent them in good faith with transparency and integrity and has instead chosen a path of partisan power and political gamesmanship. My commitment to you is that I will always put principles ahead of partisanship and never play games with your rights. True representation means that I will listen to your perspectives and legislate in a way that addresses your concerns and treats you fairly. I am a software engineer, not a lawyer or a land developer, so I bring fresh perspectives to the Senate that are free from legislative conflicts of interest.

Introduce yourself to the voter and share a little background about who you are.

I grew up in Mapleton, and I have lived in Utah County ever since. I currently live in Lehi with my wife and three children. I am a software architect by profession, and I enjoy finding creative solutions to complex problems. I am a former Republican Party precinct chair and Vice Chair of the United Utah Party. I served on the Utah Foster Care board of directors and love Utah’s world-class foster care system. I would be honored to represent you as your next State Senator.

Kandee Myers (Democrat)

Why did you decide to run for Senate District 21 and what are your top priorities?

I decided to run because I believe Senate District 21 deserves a real choice. In 2016, when much of our community was District 14, voters elected Dan Hemmert. Since then, our Senate representation has been decided through uncontested elections or appointments by Republican delegates. I thought it was time voters had another option. My priorities include strengthening public education, affordable housing, responsible growth, protecting our natural resources, improving healthcare access, and ensuring essential services reach those who need them. Running as a Democrat in Utah County takes courage, but I believe in the goodness of our communities and the people who live here. I like people. I trust that we have more in common than our political divisions suggest. Above all, I want transparency, accountability, and a Legislature that respects the voice of its citizens. People matter more than politics. Utah. Better. Together.

What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

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I bring over 30 years of real estate experience, have owned five businesses, negotiated contracts, and helped families make important financial decisions. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Family Studies & Human Development and a master’s in Applied Positive Psychology. Life has taught me resilience, compassion, and practical problem-solving. My greatest strength may be my ability to listen, ask difficult questions, and work with people who think differently. I am curious, persistent, and willing to challenge assumptions. I believe kindness and courage belong together. I say what I mean, and people can trust that I mean what I say.

Introduce yourself to the voter and share a little background about who you are.

I’m Kandee Myers, a wife, mother, grandmother, and lifelong learner. Life hasn’t always been easy. Loss, setbacks, and new beginnings have taught me resilience, humility, and the importance of the stories we tell ourselves and others. I’m a third-generation moderate Democrat, currently teach Gospel Doctrine, and believe deeply in individual agency, personal responsibility, and caring for our neighbors. I love Utah. I’m curious by nature, optimistic by choice, and not afraid of hard work.

Brady Brammer (Republican)

Why did you decide to run for Senate District 21 and what are your top priorities?

I ran for office because I believe public service should be about solving problems and leaving Utah better for the next generation. Utah has been an incredible place to raise my family, build a business, and serve my community, and I want to preserve those opportunities. My priorities are keeping taxes low and government accountable, strengthening schools, protecting children and families, responsibly addressing growth and infrastructure, and preserving Utah’s freedoms and values. Most importantly, I focus on results, not rhetoric. That includes helping make Utah Lake the healthiest it has been in a century, reducing youth vaping from 15% to 7%, and cutting taxes by an amount that saves the average family in my district about $700 each year. My goal is simple: identify problems, find practical solutions, and deliver results.

What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

I bring a combination of legal, business, community, and legislative experience. I have both a JD and a Master of Public Administration and am an attorney and business owner. I grew up here and have raised my family here, with all five of my children attending our local public schools (just like I did). My legislative service has also helped me build strong relationships with leaders at the city, county, and state levels. This experience helps me understand both how government works and how its decisions affect families and businesses.

Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.

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I grew up in Utah County and am grateful to now be raising my own family here. My wife, Nicki, and I have five children, all of whom attend or have attended our local public schools. I am an attorney and business owner with both a law degree and a Master of Public Administration from BYU. Before serving in the Legislature, I served on the Highland Planning Commission. I served in the Utah House from 2019–2024 and now represent Senate District 21 in the Utah Senate. I’m an avid golfer and skier.