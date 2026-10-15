Learn about Utah House District 52 candidates

Voters in House District 52 will choose between incumbent Rep. Cory Maloy and challenger Nicole Melling on Nov. 3. The American Fork Citizen and Lehi Free Press sent the same questionnaire, with the same character limits, to every candidate on the ballot and reached out by email, text message and voicemail where available. Their answers appear below, in the order the candidates appear on the ballot, and are submitted in their own words.



Utah County mailed a ballot to every active registered voter on Oct. 13, and completed ballots must reach the county elections office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. A postmark no longer counts, so voters mailing ballots should send them early or use one of 28 drop boxes open around the clock across the county. Voters who’d rather vote in person can cast an early ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30 and Nov. 2 at the Health and Justice Building, 151 S. University Ave. in Provo, or visit any county vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.



The deadline to register or update a registration is 5 p.m. Oct. 23, though residents can still register and vote provisionally at a vote center on Election Day. More information is available at vote.utahcounty.gov or 801-851-8683.



Nicole Melling



Why did you decide to run for your filed office and what are your top priorities?



I decided to run because I got tired of waiting for someone with the courage to stand up to national party pressure. I’ve watched Utah’s legislature shift from serving Utahns to serving national party interests. My priority is listening to what Utahns care about. After asking hundreds of voters, I’ve heard affordability, restoring integrity through accountability and real transparency, and prioritizing public education by giving our dedicated teachers the resources they need. I have NOT heard that people want more data centers using up our vital resources, more drilling in our national parks, or a legislature that gets to make up its own maps, pick its own judges, and keep proposing amendments to take more power from the citizens.



What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

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Our legislature is full of businessmen who are great at passing laws that help businessmen. As a nurse and a mom, I’ll stand up for folks struggling to afford housing and put food on the table. I see what it costs our communities when healthcare is out of reach, and I will work toward solutions. I’ll work to protect families by balancing the tax burden so millionaires and businesses pay their fair share to support the communities that support them. Most importantly, I’ve heard from dozens of neighbors who have been ignored by our representative. I’m here to listen, and I’ll hold regular open office hours to hear what matters to you.



Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.



My family has served in the military since the American Revolution. As an “army brat,” I’ve lived all over the US, so I know Utah is an incredibly special place to raise a family, and it’s worth fighting for. I believe our constitutional democracy is sacred, and that real representation and balance of power are essential to ensure a prosperous future for Utahns and our children, not just the privileged and the politicians. As a nurse, a mom, and a public servant, I’ll work for you and our future.



Cory Maloy



Why did you decide to run for your filed office and what are your top priorities?



I love this community and want my friends and neighbors to keep building their lives here as we grow. Everything I do stands on the founding truths of the Utah and U.S. Constitutions. I push for roads that keep pace with new neighborhoods, and housing decided locally. I work to remove government barriers so businesses can innovate, grow and offer good-paying jobs. I work diligently to help healthcare workers learn, practice and thrive in Utah, so strong healthcare is available when needed for our families throughout the state.



What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?



Legislative experience and results set me apart. No bill I have sponsored has ever failed a floor vote in the House. I fight to keep government from burdening families, workers and businesses. That job never ends. I have defended the Second Amendment with multiple bills, stood up for the unborn, championed parental choice in their children’s education, supported teachers and protected biological truth. I watch every tax, property taxes included, and push for relief. I invite citizens into the process so they can take part.

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Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.



I am a conservative Republican, BYU graduate and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I founded Maloy PR and have spent over 25 years in communications. Linda and I came here nearly 20 years ago, never knowing some of her pioneer ancestors already rest in the Lehi Cemetery. Our family now spans four generations. We host a flag-raising and prayer ceremony at our home every Fourth of July. Learn more at corymaloy.com. I would be grateful for your vote.