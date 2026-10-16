Boyd, Slater, challenge incumbent Christofferson in House District 53 race

House District 53 candidates:

Voters in House District 53 will choose between Kay J. Christofferson, John Boyd and Kevin R. Slater on Nov. 3. The American Fork Citizen and Lehi Free Press sent the same questionnaire, with the same character limits, to every candidate on the ballot and reached out by email, text message and voicemail where available. Their answers appear below in the order the candidates appear on the ballot and are published in their own words.

Utah County mailed a ballot to every active registered voter on Oct 13, and completed ballots must reach the county elections office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. A postmark no longer counts, so voters mailing ballots should send them early or use one of 28 drop boxes open around the clock across the county. Voters who choose to vote in person may cast an early ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30 and Nov. 2 at the Health and Justice Building, 151 S. University Ave. in Provo, or in-person any county vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The deadline to register or update a registration is 5 p.m. Oct. 23, though residents can still register and vote provisionally at a vote center on Election Day. More information is available at vote.utahcounty.gov or 801-851-8683.

Kay J. Christofferson (Republican)

Why did you decide to run for House District 53 and what are your top priorities?

I have been serving in the House of Representatives for 14 years. I serve as the chair of the

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House Transportation Committee and want to make sure we are putting as many resources

to our transportation infrastructure as possible. With the growth we are experiencing in

northern Utah County, we must look ahead far enough to plan for and preserve corridors

before homes or businesses are built in these routes.

I have worked to cut income taxes for six years in a row, cut taxes on social security income,

and required the State Government to track costs of services that are paid for through fees.

I currently have bills filed to continue to reduce State taxes and increase accountability for

expending that revenue.

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I have also supported increased public education funding by 48% in the last six years and

raising teacher’s starting salaries to among the highest in the nation. I have helped expand

technical education and career pathways for students. I will continue to support education.

What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage

over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

I have had seven terms of experience with bills, committees, State agencies, and becoming

acquainted with people and their expertise on issues. I graduated from BYU in Civil

Engineering and began working in the private sector for the Clyde Companies, at Geneva

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Rock Products (becoming its VP of Construction), and Sunroc (becoming its President),

building transportation and utility infrastructure. Here I witnessed free-market principles in

action. It also taught me that timely service and producing value at the lowest cost benefits

everyone. These lessons can be used to improve the operations of State government.

Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.

I was born in the Lehi Hospital, attended Lehi schools and BYU. I served an LDS mission to

Argentina. My wife is Suzanne; we have 7 children & 19 grandchildren. We chaired the Lehi

Parade Committee, for three years. I served on the Lehi Board of Adjustments and the Lehi

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Recreation Committee for years. Currently, I serve on the Board of the American Fork

Chamber of Commerce and the Community Board of Common Spirit Hospitals, and I am the

LDS Branch President at Spring Gardens Assisted Living Center.

John Boyd (Forward Party)

Why did you decide to run for House District 53 and what are your top priorities?

After knocking on all 10,000 doors in District 53 over the past 11 months, which includes East Lehi/Traverse and northeast American Fork, the prevailing theme has been that people in the district want to be heard more and would prefer that elected leaders focus more on what the community wants and less on pushing their own agendas.

I’m for economic prosperity, citizen-led ballot initiatives like Prop 4, fair congressional maps, more education funding/teacher support, vote by mail, local control, small government, multimodal transportation, increased regulation of AI, data centers, and surveillance cameras, water conservation, clean air, protecting Utah lands, humane immigration policy, and respect for ALL people.

I want to reduce negative polarization and get back to respectful dialogue, finding common ground, and innovating solutions together.

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What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

Over the past 30 years, I’ve co-founded multiple tech businesses, created over 100 full-time tech jobs, raised a large family, and spent some time in the Marines. I’ve written a book about resilience, taught resilience at the college level as an adjunct professor, and worked with hundreds of people over the years to start businesses and find better jobs.

I’ve had successes and failures, but when I’ve been successful, it’s been when teams have come together to find common ground, innovate, and solve problems. It’s been when we actually listen to feedback and respond. I’ll bring that skill set with me to the Legislature.

Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.

I was raised in Alaska in a blended family and joined the Marine Corps Reserve while attending BYU. Three days after marrying my wife, Karen, I was deployed for Desert Storm in December 1990 for nine months, with my unit serving in Okinawa, Japan.

After BYU and an MBA from the U of U, I began 30-yr career co-founding tech startups. We moved to Lehi 27 years ago and have raised seven children here. What we thought might be temporary, became home, and we’ve loved raising our family in Utah.

Kevin R. Slater did not respond to requests for a candidate profile.