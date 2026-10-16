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Intermountain opens specialty clinic, cancer center in Saratoga Springs

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Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Intermountain Health opened a specialty clinic and cancer center Monday in Saratoga Springs, adding services for residents of the city, Eagle Mountain, West Lehi and nearby communities.

The 48,000-square-foot facility is part of Intermountain’s existing campus, which also includes emergency services and a surgery center. The clinic offers cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and sports medicine, women’s health and pediatrics.

The cancer center provides medical and radiation oncology, infusion therapy, survivorship support and advanced radiation treatment.

“We’re proud to bring this level of coordinated care closer to the families we serve,” said Jason Wilson, president of Intermountain Health American Fork Hospital. “This is one of Utah’s fastest-growing areas, and we will help ensure people here have the medical care they need.”

The campus expansion is intended to reduce patient travel and help providers coordinate care, Intermountain said.

“When someone is going through cancer treatment, being close to home matters,” said Dr. Tawnya Bowles, senior medical director for oncology at Intermountain Health. “This center will help patients stay connected to family, work and daily life while receiving compassionate, high-quality care.”

“Bringing these services together makes it easier for providers to collaborate and for patients to get the care they need in one place,” said Lyndsey Russell, market vice president of Medical Group operations for Intermountain.

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