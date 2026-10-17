Falcon girls soccer pushes Knights in epic playoff

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

In an absolute classic that nearly rewrote the Utah high school soccer history books, the underdog No. 16 seed Skyridge Falcons went toe-to-toe with the top-ranked Lone Peak Knights, forcing the state’s No. 1 team through two grueling overtime periods before finally falling in a dramatic penalty kick shootout during the opening round of the UHSAA 6A state playoffs on Tuesday (Oct. 13).

The stunning performance by the lower-seeded Falcons captured the true spirit of postseason drama, pushing the powerhouse Knights to their absolute limits in a breathtaking 2-2 thriller.

Despite entering the postseason with a challenging record, the Falcons shocked the Knights early at their place. Skyridge exploded out of the gate with immense energy, stunning the home crowd by netting two unanswered goals in the first half.

Senior forwards Cambri Condie and Alexa Blood each found the back of the net, capitalizing on aggressive attacking play to build an astonishing 2-0 halftime advantage.

The Knights, who swept through region play with an undefeated record, refused to go down quietly on their home turf. Lone Peak responded with poise in the second half.

Advertisement

Standout performers Sasha Castro and Makayla Zukeran each contributed crucial goals, methodically dismantling the deficit to bring the score level at 2-2 before the final whistle of regulation time.

The match then shifted into a test of pure grit and endurance. Across two intense 10-minute golden-goal overtime periods, Skyridge’s defense held firm against Lone Peak’s deep attack, defying the odds to keep the season alive.

Though Lone Peak ultimately prevailed 3-0 in the shootout to advance, the spectacular performance by Skyridge demonstrated just how dangerous the Falcons were at their peak, ending a rebuilding year with a display of pure heart.

A stellar performance by junior goalkeeper Haretuku Aaliyah anchored the defense against a non-stop attacking siege. Despite facing intense pressure, she stayed composed, organized her backline, and limited the Knights to just two goals in the second half of the game.

“The goalie did so well all season,” said Skyridge head coach Jhoan Alvizo. “This is her first year at Skyridge. She came from Ohio and she really worked hard to learn our style and growing in the expectations we have for the team.

“Her hard work paid off as halfway through the season she got the starting spot and she really earned it,” he said. “I am so proud of her, she has kept us in close games, and her mentality is amazing. I have only good things to say about her performance in this game.”

Team captain and junior midfielder Hallee Sheffield served as the heartbeat of the team, completely steadying the pitch through her vocal leadership and strong defensive presence. “My captains are the reason we make it hard for the best teams and always give them a fight,” said Alvizo.

“This was a tough game,” said Sheffield. “We are a group of girls that have worked really hard all season, although our record doesn’t show it. It can be frustrating at times, because we have the talent to beat good teams. But we will be back at it next season.”

Advertisement

Alvizo said, “This team definitely put up a good fight today. I am so proud of them. Although it has not been our best season in terms of results, each game we have been better and better and we have learned and improved.”

The coach continued, “This team’s mentality has been to learn from their mistakes and from their failures and then to get better. I applaud these girls for sticking with it through a tough, rebuilding season.

“We have always known how good we can be and we showed that today, almost taking down the number one seed. If we keep building on this it is only up from here for this team,” he added.

Skyridge was 1-7 in Region 3 play and 2-14 for the season. Although navigating a transition year under a new head coach with new players, the team has remained balanced thanks to its core leadership.

“The team captains are exactly why the mentality has stayed positive all season” said Alvizo. “Despite all the losses this year, the captains continued to lead and keep everyone motivated. They helped the whole team understand this is a process and failing is part of the process.”

“I love being a team leader,” said Sheffield. “I do my best to make the team a better one. The best part of this team is our friendship and our vibe. These girls make me love coming to practice because they are more than my teammates, they are my friends.”

While this loss marks the end of the season for Skyridge, the team has emerged stronger, more resilient, and deeply connected by the challenges they have faced together.

Photos by Michael Mills.