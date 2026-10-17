From Lehi parks to the pros: Greg Williams signs pro skateboarding contract

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Lehi skateboarder Greg Williams officially achieved professional status, signing a contract with a major national board sponsor and cementing his place in the competitive skateboarding world. The achievement marks the culmination of a long journey defined as much by chipped teeth and stitches as it is by flawless vert execution.

For Williams, turning professional means far more than just getting his name printed on the bottom of a skateboard deck. In modern skateboarding, pro status signifies that an athlete has reached the elite tier of design, style, and influence, moving from a regional competitor to a paid ambassador for the sport. It grants him access to major global competitions, dedicated signature product lines, and a platform to inspire the next generation of riders.

“My immediate reaction was pure shock. Turning pro and getting my name on a board has always been a major goal, so having that initial conversation to start the process was surreal,” said Williams.

The road to turning pro was anything but smooth for Williams, marked by heavy slams, injuries, and at times, disappointment. Through it all, his passion for the game was the only medicine that kept him moving forward.

“I’ve definitely had my share of heavy slams and injuries. Most recently, I had a bad fall that fractured two of my teeth and split my chin open, which required surgery and a few tough weeks of recovery,” said Williams. “However, because skating is my passion, it’s easy to stay motivated through the physical recovery—the hardest part is just having to stay off the board.”

The road to turning pro doesn’t just break a skater’s body; it tests their mind. Discouragement and frustration are part of the daily grind. But Williams found his breakthrough by changing how he looked at the struggle. Practice was only half the battle—the rest was mental. Instead of feeling inadequate or defeated, he began to view every failed attempt as a masterclass in patience and positivity.

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“There were definitely moments of discouragement over the years. When I first decided to compete in the Pro divisions, I looked at the established pros and felt like they were years ahead of me, which made me wonder if I could ever reach that level,” said Williams. “I pushed through by staying focused on my own progression. Perspective is important as well. I am young, and it’s a journey to get to that elite professional level.”

Reaching the pro ranks has demanded massive sacrifices from Williams and his family, who spent years giving up weekends and planning their entire lives around his schedule. It meant endless hours driving to skateparks, waiting out long film sessions, and scraping together resources to keep him rolling. But that relentless family hustle has finally paid off, and it’s driving him toward even bigger goals on the global stage.

“The biggest sacrifice has been time,” said Williams. “My family and I have spent countless hours at skateparks, ramps, and at home working through tricks, lines, and setbacks. I’m forever grateful for their support, especially my dad, who has put in an insane amount of time filming me over the years.”

Goals for Williams focus on improvement, dropping a definitive video part and competing in the XGames.

“My main goals are to keep improving, film my next video part, and eventually compete in the X Games,” stated Williams.

Other pro skateboarders might change their approach over time, but Williams remains focused on progression and a pure love for the sport.

“Not many changes in terms of my mindset. I’m going to keep pushing myself, skating as much as possible, and making sure I continue to love every bit of the process,” said Williams.

Williams credits the skateboard community in Lehi with sparking his passion for the sport, where he first got his start.

“Being in Lehi had a massive impact on my skating,” said Williams. “Before moving here, I didn’t skate much, but visiting the Lehi skatepark and seeing bowl and vert skating for the first time completely blew my mind—I was hooked immediately.”

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“Having such a great bowl so close to home allowed me to really focus on developing my vert skills,” added Williams.

The local skate community provides crucial support, mentorship, and grassroots backing that helps amateur skateboarders turn pro. For Williams, the Lehi community was the driving force behind his growth and motivation.

The local community played a massive role by inspiring me, offering support, and cheering me on throughout my journey,” said Williams.

He continued, “Geoff Geertsen and his local brand, Geertsen Clothing, are a huge part of my story. Meeting Geoff gave me a core group of older skaters who welcomed me, helped me build new skills, and became great friends. Geertsen Clothing was also one of my first sponsors and the first company to give me a signature line.”

Williams is a young pro, but he already wants to give back to the culture that shaped him.

“I want to help the local scene grow, support local events, and always be welcoming and helpful to the next generation of skaters. I want to see the local skate community continue to be positive and inclusive, no matter what,” stated Williams.

Although going pro can be demanding and the process requires immense hard work, Williams emphasizes that aspiring professional skateboarders must always remember to “have fun.”

“Always make sure you’re having fun. Even if you’re chasing goals like turning pro or getting sponsored, enjoying the ride makes everything easier,” said Williams.

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He added, “Also, don’t give up when you hit plateaus or feel like your progress has slowed down. It can be frustrating, but if you keep at it, you’ll break through.”

For any skateboarder looking for the best spots, Lehi City is well known for hosting some incredible skateparks. Williams agrees, calling the Lehi skatepark “one of the best.”