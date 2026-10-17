Lehi-area athletes prep for State at region XC meet

Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

Cross country athletes from Lehi and Skyridge High Schools turned in strong performances at the Region 3 Cross Country Championships on Tuesday (Oct. 13) at Mary and Art Dye Park in American Fork.

Competing in one of the state’s toughest regions, which features nationally-ranked teams and a strong history of state champions, athletes from both schools earned podium finishes and personal-best times as they build momentum heading into the state meet.

In the boys varsity competition, Lehi finished second with 38 points, just behind American Fork, ranked sixth nationally by DyeStat, which won the boys title with 31 points. Skyridge placed third with 77 points in the five-team competition. Lone Peak finished fourth, followed by Corner Canyon in fifth.

On the girls side, the Knights, ranked fifth nationally by DyeStat, claimed the Region 3 title with 21 points. The Cavemen finished second with 43 points, followed by the Pioneers in third with 82 points. The Falcons placed fourth with 117 points, and the Chargers rounded out the region field in fifth.

Lehi’s boys team benefited from a strong pack-running strategy, with just 26.79 seconds separating its five scoring runners in the 3-mile race.

Advertisement

The Pioneer boys were led by junior Owen McMullin, who placed fourth overall with a time of 15:30.37, a personal best. Close behind, senior Luke Shumway finished fifth at 15:32.11, also a personal record, giving Lehi two runners in the top five.

Junior Brayden Barlow finished eighth in 15:44.23, followed by senior Everett Quist in 10th at 15:54.38 and junior Milo Amakasu in 11th at 15:17.17.

Sophomore Douglas Evenson placed 22nd in 16:48.75, and senior Brooks Christensen finished 26th in 16:55.05, rounding out the Pioneer boys varsity squad.

In the girls’ competition, all seven Lehi varsity runners reached the 3-mile finish with either a season best or personal record time.

Lehi junior Laney Martin led the Pioneers, crossing in 10th place with a time of 18:42.79. She was closely followed by senior Remy McAdams in 11th at 18:45.00.

Junior Maggie Peterson placed 19th at 19:30.87, followed by junior Kaitlyn Liston in 20th at 19:46.58 and senior Kaylee Hall in 22nd at 20:12.65, putting all of five of Lehi’s scorers in the top 25.

Completing the varsity team, senior Avie McAdams finished 23rd in 20:14.13, and senior Evangeline Christensen placed 27th in 20:33.25.

The third-place Skyridge boys team hit their stride, with personal records or season bests for all seven varsity members. The Falcons were led by senior Jack Grossen, who placed third overall with a personal-best time of 15:20.33.

Advertisement

Junior Zane Taylor was next for the Falcons, finishing 13th in 16:01.16. He was followed by junior Landon Carter in 16th at 16:16.14 and senior Sam Nelson in 18th at 16:21.91. Sophomore Connor Guymon rounded out the scoring five with a 27th-place finish in 16:56.94.

Completing the varsity squad were juniors Gage Peterson, finishing 28th in 17:02.29, and junior Erik Gilchrist, placing 29th in 17:05.11.

It was season-bests and personal records for each of the Skyridge girls runners as well. Sophomore Abigail Finley was the top finisher for the Falcons, placing 16th overall with a personal-best time of 19:14.46.

Junior Jane Hawkins finished 21st in 19:55.55, followed by freshman Oakley Nelson in 25th at 20:17.11 and junior Zoe Tanner in 26th at 20.22.71. Freshman Hazel Smith completed the scoring five with a 29th-place finish in 20:49.37.

Rounding out the Falcon girls varsity squad were sophomore Abbegale Mehr, who crossed 31st in 21:12.02, and senior Brielle Ostler, who finished 33rd in 21:29.89.

Both the Lehi and Skyridge athletes are turning in strong performances as they build momentum towards the 2026 UHSAA State Cross Country Championships that will take place on Tuesday, October 27, at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City.

Photos by Matt Paepke.