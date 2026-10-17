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Lehi-area football teams begin playoffs at end of month

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Lehi-area football teams begin playoffs at end of month

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Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Under the new football playoff formula, all 6A teams get a bye week before beginning the round of 16 games on October 30. Here’s how the Lehi-area high schools are positioned going into the state tournament.

Skyridge

Season record: 4-0 Region 3 (1st), 8-1 overall

Final RPI ranking: 1 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 2 in 6A, 2 statewide

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Next contest: Oct. 30

Prospects: The Falcons edged past Mountain Ridge on strength of schedule to take over the top spot in the final 6A RPI rankings. They will be the hosts throughout the tournament as they get started against #16 Riverton (2-8). With a victory, Skyridge faces the winner of #8 American Fork (6-4) and #9 Copper Hills (7-3), in the quarterfinals on Nov. 6 at home. The kickoffs will be at 6 p.m. unless the schools agree to change them. The Falcons did not play the Silverwolves or the Grizzlies this season and defeated the Cavemen in Region 3 play.

Lehi

Season record: 1-3 Region 3 (T3rd), 5-5 overall

Final RPI ranking: 10 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 7 in 6A, 11 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 30

Prospects: The Pioneers will visit #7 Lone Peak (5-5) in the first round of the playoffs for a rematch of their Region 3 game, which the Knights won by a touchdown. If Lehi wins, the team will advance to play either #2 Mountain Ridge (10-0) or #15 Cedar Valley (1-9) on Nov. 6 at the home of the higher seed in the quarterfinals. The default start time for these games is 6 p.m. but the teams can mutually agree to adjust that. The Pioneers did not play the Aviators this year and lost to the Sentinels in the second week of the season.

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