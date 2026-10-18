Local players had a hand in BYU’s historic win

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Several products of our local high school teams had an impact in the first-ever meeting of two top-10 teams at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday (Oct. 17), when the No. 8 Cougars pulled off a thrilling 28-24 victory over No. 2 Notre Dame.

At the top of the list is the former Lehi star, true freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker. Glasker earned a starting role in spring and fall camp, and is BYU’s leading receiver six games into the season with 24 catches for 444 yards and three touchdowns. That’s 200 yards more than the next man on the list.

He’s been averaging 18.5 yards per reception and 74 yards per game. Against the Fighting Irish, he was tied for receiving yards with 66 on five catches but added some rushing yards as well to finish with the highest all-purpose yards total of 75.

Glasker made key receptions on two critical Cougar drives. Trailing 7-10 in the second quarter, Glasker gathered a toss from sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier that he turned into a 19-yard gain, reaching the Notre Dame 28-yard line.

This drive eventually ended with a double-pass touchdown by Bachmeier which put BYU back in front 14-10.

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Glasker was called on once more in the fourth quarter, after the Cougars had again fallen behind 21-24. On 2nd-and-10, Bachmeier connected with Glasker for a 26-yard pickup that brought the ball to the Irish 15-yard line and led to the game-winning score.

This is Glasker’s third game with 5+ receptions, tied for the fourth-most by an active FBS true freshman this season. He is the only Big 12 true freshman with even one game of 5+ catches this season.

BYU Football

Former Skyridge standout Tausili Akana starts on the BYU defensive line. The redshirt junior has also played in all six games and is 10th on the team in total tackles with 13, but he leads both in tackles-for-loss at 6.5 for 30 yards and sacks with 3.5 for 24 yards. In this game he had two tackles and a pass break-up.

Freshman Bott Mulitalo starts on the offensive line and could often be seen in the game making key blocks for the offense. A Lehi resident, he was a 4-star recruit out of Lone Peak. BYU Football

Sophomore defensive end Hunter Clegg started this game and is a team co-captain and a member of the Leadership Council. The former Caveman star had two solo tackles and a hurry for this game. He has 10 tackles, four hurries, an interception and a pass break-up so far this season.

Redshirt senior defensive end Bodie Schoonover is also a co-captain and on the Leadership Council. Another American Fork alum, he had three tackles and hurry against the Irish and is tied for sixth on the team in tackles with 15, including three for a loss, and also has three hurries this year.

Other locals who participated in reserve roles against Notre Dame were former Cavemen tight ends Noah Moeaki and Will Zundell, both redshirt sophomores. BYU Football