Regalo Theatre’s two casts deliver one powerful triumph with Twelve Angry Men and Twelve Angry Women

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

Regalo Theatre Co. of Lehi returns from its two-year hiatus with a bold, historic milestone for Utah theater: a dual, concurrent staging of Reginald Rose’s classic courtroom drama, Twelve Angry Men and Twelve Angry Women. Director Michael Carrasco takes on the fascinating challenge of keeping two independent, all-male and all-female casts completely separated during the creative process. Using the same text, the production offers a gripping experiment in how gender, background, and individual humanity alter our perception of justice.

By forcing two separate ensembles to reach the same verdict using the same 1950s script, Regalo moves beyond a simple “gimmick” and uncovers profound layers of character-driven storytelling. Colleen Carrasco’s meticulously tailored 1950s suits and dresses anchor the era, under the watchful gaze of a framed portrait of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The experiment’s clever structure shines brightest when Juror Three erupts. Kyle Baugh dominates the stage in this role, anchoring the male cast with captivating, volatile fury. In striking contrast, Serene Parker completely transforms her character. She pivots sharply from peaceful crocheting at the table to launching a death threat at a fellow juror. Juror Ten’s toxic prejudice is matched by Matthieu Kohl’s physically imposing performance and Elizabeth Ludwig’s scene-chewing aggression.

Juror Eight in the all-female cast is played by Sarah Neip. She displays a powerful elegance in her restraint. While others lash out in anger, she stays calm and avoids name-calling and insults. By asking targeted questions, she systematically exposes the case’s flaws. Her performance is a masterclass in the idea that courage is loudest when it is quiet.

BJ Oldroyd, who plays Juror Eight in the all-male cast, projects a humble yet commanding presence on the stage. Driven by an empathy the audience can feel deeply, he uses his confidence to dismantle everyday assumptions boldly.

Hannah Thomas plays Juror Twelve convincingly as she enters the stage with total arrogance, projecting her own self-importance. Her only concern is her life outside of the jury room. She starts by making the audience laugh with her sharp attitude, but the deliberation changes her. As she truly begins to listen, she shifts from self-absorption to solid support, standing up for her convictions rather than her ego. Her performance resonates deeply because it mirrors our own capacity for empathy when we step outside ourselves.

The all -male cast features Carson Boothe in the same role; he naturally navigates social dynamics as a smooth operator, subtly shifting his opinions to match the room’s energy and preserve his own importance. However, his eventual shift toward true justice feels entirely earned, grounding his transformation in a deeply believable evolution of body language and attitude.

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Polly Dunn and Robert Bath also delivered standout performances as Juror Nine. Dunn is captivating and reserved, quietly commanding the room with a watchful eye. Her performance shines because she listens with genuine intent before speaking. In that stillness, her quiet character finds profound strength, inspiring others without ever tearing down their convictions and gently reminding everyone that standing up for your beliefs alone takes immense courage.

Bath gives the character a different dynamic. His performance relies heavily on sharp physicality and commanding body language; his character isn’t comfortable speaking, but through intentional gestures, his movement projects the powerful message that true courage means standing up for your beliefs, even if it means standing alone.

Jakob Tice and Heather Brower play Juror Eleven. Both play two different interpretations of the same character.

Brower’s character is bold, delivering her dialogue in an accent that makes a statement. She is spirited and reminds us that what she has to say matters. Tice delivers humor in his performance but shows the same strength in his words.

Both actors remind the audience emotionally and movingly that the freedom to disagree is a gift. But it only survives if we are willing to defend that freedom for someone else.

Each cast member in both productions embodies their role flawlessly. Their thoughtful delivery and deliberate actions compel the audience to reflect on the dialogue’s deeper meaning.

“Twelve Angry Men and Twelve Angry Women is really a story about one person slowing down and asking questions in an unbiased way based on the evidence presented, instead of just voting with everyone else in the room,” said producer Christopher D’Argy. “That’s not always the easy thing to do, especially when standing alone against jurors that come to the table with their own prejudices, biases, and preconceived conclusions.”

He added, “we believe the themes are relevant for our day, especially in lieu of recent current events and the predominance of social and traditional media outlets. For anyone who sees both productions, there’s an extra layer involved to the story as well. Watching how the same evidence, the same jury room, and the same stakes can lead two different casts to their own honest conclusions.”

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That is the power of this brilliant production: two unique shows that deliver the same powerful message about the meaning of “reasonable doubt.”

Two productions, one script, and twenty-four actors trusted to forge their own paths. Carrasco’s ambitious directorial feat is a must-see—and seeing both versions is highly recommended. Step inside and take your seat in the jury room.

The show plays through Oct. 24 at the Hive Collaborative in Provo. Tickets can be purchased at https://regalotheatre.com/tickets.