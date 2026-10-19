Pioneer girls soccer ousted in quarters

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The No. 6 Lehi High School girls soccer team played in the first two rounds of the 6A state tournament last week, easily eliminating the Mustangs but falling to the No. 3 Phoenix in a quarterfinal thriller.

The Pioneers ended the season with an 11-9 overall record and will graduate just five seniors off a very talented squad, giving them a solid foundation to build on for the future.

Oct. 13: Lehi 3, #11 Herriman 1

The Pioneers came out aggressively in the first round against the Mustangs at home. Junior midfielder Aly Badger found the target with a beautiful free kick to give the Pioneers an early 1-0 lead that stood to the break.

In the second half, sophomore forward Eiley Baker doubled the advantage with an assist from senior defender Olivia Schoenfeld.

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Later in the period, senior forward Ashley Gardner fed the ball to junior forward Lilie Watson, who sidestepped the sliding keeper and booted the ball into the back of the empty net to complete the tally for Lehi.

Herriman managed to get a late goal to break the shutout, but the outcome was never in doubt. Sophomore goalie Siena Wells went the distance between the pipes.

“Siena played a solid game in goal,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann. “It was a great game from our side in possessing the ball and creating chances. It’s hard to highlight players today because they all played really well in all positions.

“I did think Kajsa Sherman in the middle, Aly Badger in the back and Lilie Watson had great games today. On to the quarterfinal against a very tough Farmington team,” the coach said.

Oct. 15: #3 Farmington 2, Lehi 1 (2OT)

Playing on the road, the Pioneers once again got a quick edge with another Badger free kick. They held the lead until about 15 minutes into the second half, when the Phoenix were able to score on a corner kick set piece after the ball wasn’t fully cleared.

“The rest of the match was back and forth,” Hartmann said. “We had our chances to end the game but just missed them. The girls worked really hard and it was anybody’s game.”

The score remained knotted at the end of regulation time, and the teams continued to battle through two extra stanzas. With a shootout looming, the hosts managed to hit the target with 13 seconds left on the clock to send Lehi home for the year.

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“We felt hard done by on many occasions throughout the game, but it’s our job to control the controllable, so we have to learn from it and move on,” the coach said.

“We had a good season, and I think showed people that we can beat anybody and playing us won’t be easy. Next year we will hopefully push farther. I feel great about the athletes I have to work with and where the program is headed,” Hartmann concluded.

Photos by Jim Ballard.