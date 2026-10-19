Pioneers blitz the field to earn first-ever boys golf title

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School boys golf team earned the 6A championship on October 13 in the 6A state golf tournament at Talons Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs. It was the school’s first title in the sport.

The Pioneers won the Region 3 title in the state’s toughest league, beating out Lone Peak and Corner Canyon, which tallied 13 of the last 14 state titles between them. This year, Lehi was one of the favorites coming into the state event.

The Pioneers did not disappoint; they came charging out of the gate in spite of the wind and the rain, earning a combined score of 276 (-12) in the first round and leading the field by seven strokes.

That entire sub-par total was provided by Lehi’s two sophomore stars: Crue Harward was leading in the individual medalist standings with a 65 (-7) and Jordan Ofahengaue came in at 67 (-5), tied for second place.

Junior D’Adiddas Notoa and sophomore Simon Caceras rounded out the combined team score with even-par cards of 72. They were tied for 18th place. This was the first time Caceras had ever played in the rain, but he managed to hold his own.

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“The conditions today weren’t exactly ideal, but my guys really put together a good round,” said Coach Johnny Revill.

Although they didn’t shoot as well as in the first round, on the second day the Pioneers maintained their margin and won by seven strokes when it was 20 degrees colder. They finished at 286 in the second round for a combined two-day total of 562 (-14).

Lone Peak’s defending 6A state champion Blake Brown overcame a subpar first round for him to repeat as the top individual medalist after an outstanding effort of 64 (-8) in the second round and a two-day total of 132 (-12).

Lehi’s young guns carried the day for the Pioneers. Harward finished second with a two-day total of 135 (-9) and Ofahengaue tied for third at 137 (-7) with Corner Canyon’s Drew Wilson.

The other members of Lehi’s state team were juniors Brodyn Pace and Owen Combs, who finished one stroke apart in the pack. With all of these players returning next year, the Pioneers will be in great position for a potential repeat.

The team was led into town by the traditional siren-blaring escorts from the police and fire departments as members of the community gathered at the school for a championship celebration.

“These guys have been outstanding all season, and today was no exception,” Revill said. “The thing is, they’re still young and they have the potential to get even better in the future. I can’t wait to see what they do next year.”

Photos by Jim Ballard.

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