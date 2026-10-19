Skyridge golf earns state silver trophy

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge High School boys golf team pulled off the biggest shocker of the prep fall season to date by earning second place at the 6A state golf tournament, played October 12 and 13 at Talons Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs.

Lehi was one of the favorites coming into the event and they posted a runaway win to secure the championship with a two-round total of 562 (-14).

The Falcons finished fifth in Region 3 this season, but they put together a great first round in the rain and wind to post a 283 (-5). Davis was right on their heels at 284 (-4), followed by Farmington at 288 (E) and American Fork at 289 (+1).

Region 3 foes Lone Peak and Corner Canyon, who between them have claimed 13 of the last 14 state titles, were well back at 291 (+3) and 294 (+6), respectively. The Chargers were the last team to make the cut.

On the second day, the Knights made a charge and moved ahead of Skyridge partway through the round, but the Falcons rallied and bested Lone Peak by two strokes for a 569 (-7). The Knights finished third at 571 (-5), followed by Farmington at 575 (-1) and Davis at 583 (+7).

Advertisement

In the individual medalist race, Skyridge freshman Jraice Finau captured fifth place with a combined score of 138 (-6) to lead the Falcons to the finish line. Junior Klive Fuhriman tied for 10th at 142 (-3).

“Jraice and Klive finished in the top 10,” said Coach Tenille Slack. “They have been solid anchors for us all season. It was a good two days for my boys. They were steady, confident, and focused. I couldn’t be more happy for them.”

Senior Tanner Porter came in third for Skyridge, tying for 15th place with a 144 (E). Junior Landon Makin was next at 145 (+1), tying for 20th place to complete the counted scores.

The other competitors for the state team were junior Hayes Mauss and sophomore Beckham Bell. The Falcons will graduate just one senior off of their state team, giving them a great foundation to build on next season.