The Ruth’s The Addams Family delivers laughs, spectacle, and heart

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Audiences visiting The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater this fall can expect a delightfully unusual evening of theater, with exquisite costumes, twisted humor and the audience becoming part of the action.

The Ruth’s production of The Addams Family brings the beloved, eccentric family to life in a clever, entertaining musical that blends outrageous comedy with a heartfelt story about love, family and embracing what makes people different. With an immersive stage design that brings performers closer to the audience, the production offers more than a traditional night at the theater.

From laugh-out-loud moments to imaginative visual details, the show is an entertaining experience that embraces the strange and celebrates the importance of being yourself.

Based on the iconic characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams, the musical centers on Wednesday Addams, who has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a young man from a seemingly ordinary family. Wednesday’s romance brings an unexpected challenge: introducing her boyfriend to her unconventional relatives and navigating the collision between two very different families.

The situation becomes increasingly complicated as the families prepare to spend an evening together. Secrets, awkward encounters, and clashing expectations threaten to turn the gathering into a disaster, creating plenty of opportunities for the show’s sharp, offbeat humor.

The story’s comedy is one of the production’s greatest strengths. The musical is filled with funny moments, clever exchanges, and unexpected turns that keep the audience engaged. The Addams family’s unusual outlook on life provides a steady source of humor, especially when contrasted with the Beineke family’s more conventional expectations.

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The comedy works because the characters fully embrace their peculiarities. Rather than treating the Addamses as people who need to change, the story invites audiences to appreciate their individuality. Their strange habits and unconventional family dynamics are what make them memorable.

The production balances its darker comedic elements with a warm message about acceptance. Beneath the jokes and eccentricities, the story is about families learning to understand one another, even when their differences initially seem impossible to overcome.

Director Jennifer Hill Barlow said the musical explores love, family, and the courage to be authentic. “We all carry quirks, imperfections and perspectives that make us unique,” Barlow said. “Yet so often we spend our lives trying to fit into someone else’s idea of ‘normal.’”

That theme gives the show a meaningful foundation without weighing down its playful atmosphere. The Addamses may approach life differently from their neighbors, but their loyalty to one another is unmistakable. The musical suggests that a family’s strength does not come from appearing normal, but from loving one another honestly.

“They don’t love each other despite their differences. They love each other because of them,” Barlow said.

The production’s visual presentation is another highlight, particularly its exquisite costumes. Costume design by La Beene helps establish the show’s distinctive atmosphere, bringing the familiar characters’ gothic style into a theatrical world full of personality and flair.

The costumes are a treat to see, adding detail and character to the production while complementing the musical’s playful take on the Addams Family. The contrast between the family’s dark, dramatic aesthetic and the more conventional world around them helps reinforce the central conflict. Each visual choice contributes to the sense that the audience has stepped into a world where the unusual is entirely ordinary.

The stage design makes that feeling even stronger. The Ruth reimagined its performance space to create a more immersive experience. Rather than keeping the action entirely separate from the audience, the theater expanded and redesigned the stage to bring the world of The Addams Family closer to the audience.

A few seats were placed directly in the middle of the stage area, putting audience members unusually close to the action. The actors even interacted with those seated there, creating playful moments that blurred the line between watching a performance and being part of its world.

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The arrangement adds spontaneity to the production. With performers moving through a space that incorporates audience members, the theater feels less like a distant stage and more like a living environment. The immersive approach suits The Addams Family, a musical whose humor and larger-than-life characters benefit from being experienced up close.

The staging also reflects The Ruth’s willingness to experiment with how stories are presented. The theater’s redesigned performance space is intended to draw audiences deeper into the fictional world rather than simply asking them to observe it from a distance.

“This production marks an exciting first for our theater,” Barlow said. “Rather than simply building a set, we reimagined our entire performance space. Every choice was designed to draw you deeper into their world because that’s what we believe theater should do.”

The immersive elements fit a story built around family gatherings, personal revelations, and the chaos that unfolds when different worlds collide. Bringing the audience closer to the action makes those encounters feel immediate while adding another layer of fun to the experience.

A creative team includes associate director Mike Romney, choreographer Sayoko Knode Peterson, music director Justin Bills, scenic designer Kacey Udy, lighting designer Renee Fowler, sound designer Tim Riggs, hair and makeup designer Bekah Wilbur, and prop designer Megan Heaps, among others.

Together, the production’s humor, visual design, and immersive staging create a lively theatrical experience. The show’s many funny moments provide plenty of entertainment, while its attention to costumes and atmosphere gives audiences plenty to appreciate beyond the dialogue and music.

At its heart, however, The Addams Family is about the people who make a family what it is. Wednesday’s relationship forces both families to reconsider their assumptions about one another. What initially seems like a clash between normal and abnormal becomes an opportunity to recognize that every family has its own traditions, challenges and peculiarities.

That message feels fitting for a musical that so enthusiastically celebrates being different. The Addamses don’t apologize for who they are, and their story encourages audiences to accept themselves and others the same way.

Barlow said the production’s message extends beyond its delightfully dark setting. “The things that make us different are often the very things that make us extraordinary,” she said.

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The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, located at the doTERRA Performing Arts Center in Pleasant Grove, continues its commitment to bringing live theater to Utah County audiences through productions that combine entertainment with memorable storytelling.

The Addams Family runs through Oct. 31, with performances nightly at 7:30 p.m. and select Saturday matinees at 12:30 and 4 p.m. The theater is located at 401 S. Pleasant Grove Blvd. Tickets are available through The Ruth’s website or by calling the box office at 801-226-8600.

With clever comedy, striking costumes, and a stage that invites audiences into the action, The Addams Family offers an evening of theater as visually delightful as it is funny. It celebrates the wonderfully strange and reminds us that sometimes the best thing a family can do is be itself.