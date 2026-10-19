Utah County Commission Seat A: Voters to choose Bowen, Kaufusi or Oaks

Voters in Utah County will choose the next Utah Count Commissioner for seat A between Jeanne Marie Bowen, Michelle Kaufusi and Jacob Oaks on Nov. 3. The American Fork Citizen and Lehi Free Press sent the same questionnaire, with the same character limits, to every candidate on the ballot and reached out by email, text message and voicemail where available. Their answers appear below in the order the candidates appear on the ballot and published as submitted in their own words.

Utah County mailed a ballot to every active registered voter on Oct 13, and completed ballots must reach the county elections office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. A postmark no longer counts, so voters mailing ballots should send them early or use one of 28 drop boxes open around the clock across the county. Voters who choose to vote in person may cast an early ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30 and Nov. 2 at the Health and Justice Building, 151 S. University Ave. in Provo, or visit any county vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The deadline to register or update a registration is 5 p.m. Oct. 23, though residents can still register and vote provisionally at a vote center on Election Day. More information is available at vote.utahcounty.gov or 801-851-8683.





Jeanne Marie Bowen (Democrat)

Why did you decide to run for Utah County Commission Seat A and what are your top priorities?

As a current Utah County employee, I look at what is happening around me and I want to improve upon it. I believe we need to focus on how Utah County is growing and how this affects everything from water to housing to traffic. Utah County is a wonderful place to live and work, and we need to keep it that way for our future.

What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

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I believe my working for Utah County for the past 16 years helps me bring a unique perspective. As an employee I get to help property owners with their concerns. I see how Utah County can improve upon communication. The main job of the commissioners is the county budget. I have the skills from my bookkeeping jobs to excel at numbers.

Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.

I was born and raised in Provo and plan to stay right here. I have an English teaching -Secondary Education – degree from BYU. I cared for my father until he passed away from Parkinson’s and then cared for my mother until she passed away from kidney failure. I am active in my faith. I belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I also work for a couple of smaller companies here in Provo doing their bookkeeping. I want to make this world a little better for me being a part of it.

Michelle Kaufusi (Republican)

Why did you decide to run for Utah County Commission Seat A and what are your top priorities?

This race isn’t about a title; it’s about putting my commitment and experience to work providing steady, principled, and reasonable leadership on the Utah County Commission. I’m running because this is home – where I’ve raised my family, worshiped with neighbors, and learned the value of caring for one another. Government should live within its means, respect local control, and make decisions the way families do – with a limited budget, common sense, honesty, and an eye toward the future. My years as Mayor of Provo taught me that real leadership means bringing people together to solve problems, while staying true to conservative principles. Utah County is special because of hardworking, faith-filled families who serve without hesitation. I’m running to be a steady conservative voice for them: supporting law enforcement, strengthening our economy, protecting natural resources, and planning responsibly for growth to preserve our way of life for future generations.

What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

I bring proven executive leadership. Having served two terms as mayor of Utah County’s largest city, I have significant experience: – Running efficient government – Managing long-term investments – Leading multiple departments – Dealing with public safety issues – Understanding & coordinating transportation needs – Making the tough decisions necessary to balance complex budgets. I believe deeply in small, efficient government, strong public safety, and well-managed growth that strengthens, not strains our communities. We can’t afford on-the-job training. Putting these values into practice requires steady, experienced leadership from day one.

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Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.

I was raised in Provo by a single mother who worked graveyard shift to put food on the table. We didn’t look to government to solve problems – we worked harder. These principles were deeply woven into my character – dignity comes from effort, freedom requires responsibility, and strong families – not big government – are the backbone of a strong community. I’ve been married for 38 years and have five children and seven grandchildren.

Jacob Oaks (Independent)

Why did you decide to run for Utah County Commission Seat A and what are your top priorities?

Life is getting harder for families. After witnessing massive tax increases and county commissioners treating citizens more like servants than the people they serve, I knew it was time for change. Washington concerns me too, but real change starts in our own backyard. I want to set stricter criteria for data center approval, remove flock cameras, stop reckless spending. Restore the people’s rights.

What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

My background in leadership, business, and community organizing has taught me to manage resources, unite people, and get things done. As director of Liberty United, I’ve built an organization focused on civic education and shared principles. Years of studying constitutional government have strengthened my commitment to individual rights, private property, and limited government. My greatest advantage is being an independent thinker, not a career politician beholden to party insiders. Government should serve the people, not the other way around.

Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.

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I’m a proud father working in business and marketing administration. I also lead the organization Liberty United, strengthening communities through principles beyond politics. I’ve spent years studying and speaking on constitutional government, with experience managing projects efficiently and creatively. I want to protect our liberties, lower taxes by stopping reckless spending, and bring accountable leadership to Utah County. Accountable to all people not a party.