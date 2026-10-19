Voters in Utah County will choose the next Utah Count Commissioner for seat B between J. Allen, David M. Spencer and David Hinckley on Nov. 3. The American Fork Citizen and Lehi Free Press sent the same questionnaire, with the same character limits, to every candidate on the ballot and reached out by email, text message and voicemail where available. Their answers appear below in the order the candidates appear on the ballot and are published as submitted in their own words.

Utah County mailed a ballot to every active registered voter on Oct 13, and completed ballots must reach the county elections office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. A postmark no longer counts, so voters mailing ballots should send them early or use one of 28 drop boxes open around the clock across the county. Voters who’d rather vote in person can cast an early ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30 and Nov. 2 at the Health and Justice Building, 151 S. University Ave. in Provo, or visit any county vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The deadline to register or update a registration is 5 p.m. Oct. 23, though residents can still register and vote provisionally at a vote center on Election Day. More information is available at vote.utahcounty.gov or 801-851-8683.



J. Allen (Democrat)

Why did you decide to run for Utah County Commission Seat B and what are your top priorities?

I am running to insure that Utah County government uses evidence-based decision making and best practices to create transportation, infrastructure and land use policies that build an affordable future for the people of the County. I want to stop the construction of AI data centers without public support. And I will vote against pay raises for commissioners.

What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

I spent 30 years as a technology executive running complex organizations in times of explosive growth, and, occasionally, times of crisis. I understand budgets and the challenges of balancing revenue and expenses. I personally feel the impact of taxes, and know how those taxes support the world-class public services that attract businesses and families to the county. But my real qualifications to be a Utah County Commissioner are not professional, they are personal; I am curious, thoughtful, teachable, a listener, a problem solver, a consensus builder, a leader, a person with deep convictions, guided by solid, tested principles.

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Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.

I was born in Atlanta, GA and lived in many places before I settled in Utah 40 years ago. In 1985, I married a tall, beautiful redhead from Washington, DC and together, we have four hilarious children and two delightful grandchildren. As a family, we have explored every corner of Utah, especially the mountains of Utah County. I love to hike, camp, read, eat, and laugh. And, in all humility, my biscuits and gravy are legendary.

Utah County Commission Seat B: Get to know Allen, Spencer and Hinckley

Voters in Utah County will choose the next Utah County Commissioner for seat B between J. Allen, David M. Spencer and David Hinckley on Nov. 3. The American Fork Citizen and Lehi Free Press sent the same questionnaire, with the same character limits, to every candidate on the ballot and reached out by email, text message and voicemail where available. Their answers appear below in the order the candidates appear on the ballot and are published as submitted in their own words.

Utah County mailed a ballot to every active registered voter on Oct. 13, and completed ballots must reach the county elections office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. A postmark no longer counts, so voters mailing ballots should send them early or use one of 28 drop boxes open around the clock across the county. Voters who choose to vote in person can cast an early ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30 and Nov. 2 at the Health and Justice Building, 151 S. University Ave. in Provo, or visit any county vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The deadline to register or update a registration is 5 p.m. Oct. 23, though residents can still register and vote provisionally at a vote center on Election Day. More information is available at vote.utahcounty.gov or 801-851-8683.



Utah County Commission Seat B: Get to know Allen, Spencer and Hinckley

Voters in Utah County will choose the next Utah County Commissioner for seat B between J. Allen, David M. Spencer and David Hinckley on Nov. 3. The American Fork Citizen and Lehi Free Press sent the same questionnaire, with the same character limits, to every candidate on the ballot and reached out by email, text message and voicemail where available. Their answers appear below in the order the candidates appear on the ballot and are published as submitted in their own words.

Utah County mailed a ballot to every active registered voter on Oct. 13, and completed ballots must reach the county elections office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. A postmark no longer counts, so voters mailing ballots should send them early or use one of 28 drop boxes open around the clock across the county. Voters who choose to vote in person can cast an early ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30 and Nov. 2 at the Health and Justice Building, 151 S. University Ave. in Provo, or visit any county vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

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The deadline to register or update a registration is 5 p.m. Oct. 23, though residents can still register and vote provisionally at a vote center on Election Day. More information is available at vote.utahcounty.gov or 801-851-8683.



J. Allen (Democrat)

Why did you decide to run for Utah County Commission Seat B and what are your top priorities?

I am running to ensure that Utah County government uses evidence-based decision-making and best practices to create transportation, infrastructure and land use policies that build an affordable future for the people of the County. I want to stop the construction of AI data centers without public support. And I will vote against pay raises for commissioners.

What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

I spent 30 years as a technology executive running complex organizations in times of explosive growth and, occasionally, times of crisis. I understand budgets and the challenges of balancing revenue and expenses. I personally feel the impact of taxes, and know how those taxes support the world-class public services that attract businesses and families to the county. But my real qualifications to be a Utah County Commissioner are not professional; they are personal; I am curious, thoughtful, teachable, a listener, a problem solver, a consensus builder, a leader, a person with deep convictions, guided by solid, tested principles.

Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.

I was born in Atlanta, GA and lived in many places before I settled in Utah 40 years ago. In 1985, I married a tall, beautiful redhead from Washington, DC, and together, we have four hilarious children and two delightful grandchildren. As a family, we have explored every corner of Utah, especially the mountains of Utah County. I love to hike, camp, read, eat, and laugh. And, in all humility, my biscuits and gravy are legendary.

David M. Spencer (Republican)

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Why did you decide to run for Utah County Commission Seat B and what are your top priorities?

I am running because Utah County needs proven conservative leadership, greater transparency, and a renewed focus on taxpayers. Families and businesses are already paying too much. My top priorities are opposing unnecessary tax and fee increases, improving efficiency, cutting waste, supporting public safety, and making county government more accountable to the people it serves.

What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

I served on the Orem City Council, where I helped deliver a new City Center with no new debt, improved parks and water infrastructure, supported first responders with new training facilities and equipment, and worked with staff to find efficiencies, cut waste, and improve city services. I have a record of delivering results without raising taxes.

Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.

My wife, Julie, and I raised our family in Orem, and we believe deeply in keeping Utah County a great place to live, work, worship, and raise a family. I have spent years serving at the local level, listening to residents, working with city staff and first responders, and focusing on practical solutions that protect taxpayers and strengthen our communities.

David Hinckley (Forward)

Why did you decide to run for Utah County Commission Seat B and what are your top priorities?

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I decided to run for Utah County Commission because I believe our county faces important challenges that require thoughtful, forward-looking leadership. As a Forward Party candidate, I want to bring a practical, nonpartisan approach to solving those problems. My top priority is managing our extraordinary growth. We need better coordination between cities, transportation agencies, and the state legislature to ensure infrastructure keeps pace with development. We also need housing policies that make it easier for families to live near jobs and transportation, rather than pushing growth farther west and creating longer commutes. My second priority is improving county government itself. I support replacing our three-member commission with a seven-member, district-based council and a professional county manager to provide better representation and accountability. Ultimately, I’m running because I believe good government should be about solving problems, not winning ideological battles.

What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

My background combines professional experience in data analytics and organizational management with leadership in local politics. I hold a master’s degree in management and lead a team of analysts in higher education, helping organizations understand complex problems and make better decisions. I’ve also served in county and state leadership positions with the Forward Party, working across political divides. I would bring analytical rigor, management experience, and an independent perspective to the commission, with a focus on evidence-based solutions rather than ideology.

Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.

I live in Orem with my wife, Marie, and our six children, ranging from elementary school to college age. I work in higher education, leading a team of data analysts, and hold a master’s degree in management. My career has focused on helping organizations solve complex problems and make better decisions. I’ve served in county and state leadership positions with the Forward Party. I’m passionate about public policy and new approaches to make government more effective and accountable.