What just happened?? The Cougars beat the Irish, that’s what.

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

I’m still pinching myself.

Don’t get me wrong. I wanted BYU to beat Notre Dame just as much as anyone else in these parts. I thought the Fighting Irish hadn’t earned the double-digit spread the self-appointed “experts” gave them in this contest. I expected us to compete.

But to win? I wasn’t sure. I thought the altitude and our home field would be in our favor, and quarterback Bear Bachmeier has shown over and over that’s it’s not smart to bet against him. Besides that, Notre Dame had played a soft schedule up to this point.

But we have made some costly mistakes in earlier games against lesser teams this season which you just can’t afford against a really good team. The absence of star running back LJ Martin is a continuing concern and has increased the load on Bachmeier, potentially limiting his options and making it easier for opponents to defend.

And then there’s the rosters. We have certainly made some gains in our recruiting the past three seasons, but we’re not exactly in the stratosphere yet. Consider this.

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According to 247Sports’ 2026 Composite of talent, Notre Dame’s squad has five five-star players, 54 four-star recruits and 40 three-star recruits. On the other hand, BYU’s composite was zero five-stars, 13 four-star recruits, and 71 three-star players. That’s a pretty significant difference.

But don’t tell the Cougars. They know that talent metrics and gaudy stats don’t win games; players do. They communicated before this contest that they felt they deserved to be on the same playing field as the Irish, who get preferential treatment in the loftiest circles of the sport accorded to no other teams.

No one can doubt whether BYU belongs now.

One of the network commentators said before the game that BYU would have to play practically perfect to beat the Irish. Well, they didn’t.

They committed two of those silly mistakes I referenced earlier, in this case on special teams, which Notre Dame promptly turned into points, as you would expect a good team to do. It allowed the Irish back into the game when they were about to be buried even deeper.

There were other errors too. Bachmeier threw just his second interception of the season, and there were unfortunate penalties that negated significant plays.

But the Cougars kept coming.

After getting off to a fast start, they trailed twice in the game, but BYU answered the bell both times and retook the lead with superlative effort from both the offensive and defensive units, not to mention some great coaching.

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And Bachmeier? I struggle to find the words. We have seen so much greatness from him already that it’s hard to remember sometimes that he’s just barely 20. He’s a first-class gamer, and we’re very blessed to have him here.

With his performance on Saturday, he became the first quarterback since Steve Young in the 1983 Holiday Bowl to record a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game.

Incidentally, Young was fittingly on hand for the moment and did a great turn on College Game Day, showing a No. 8 jersey beneath his BYU letterman jacket and saying he was ready to be Bear’s backup. The crowd loved it, as you would expect.

That’s not all. With his second-quarter receiving touchdown, Bachmeier became the only FBS quarterback during the last 30 seasons to have a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown against an AP Top 2 opponent.

Talk about rarefied air. And he’s still very early in his career.

No one knows what’s going to happen from here. This could be a magical season, or circumstances beyond the team’s control could end it in a way we don’t want.

But this much is certain. Saturday’s game was an instant classic and has already joined the lexicon of BYU’s greatest moments, not only here in our beautiful valley, but across the national football landscape as well. BYU Football