Lehi’s elected leaders explain gaps in conflict-of-interest filings

Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

As part of transparency requirements from government officials in Utah, every January, Lehi’s mayor and five City Council members must file public forms listing their employers, what they own and where their spouses work. When asked who checks those forms for accuracy, answers vary.

“Accuracy is solely up to the individual submitting the disclosure,” Councilmember James Harrison said.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t know who in the city is responsible for reviewing them for accuracy,” Councilmember Michelle Stallings said.

The Lehi Free Press reviewed disclosures filed by Mayor Paul Binns and all five council members and sent each of them questions. All six responded. None of their disclosures indicate wrongdoing, and several officials said they would update their filings.

Under Utah Code 10-3-1313, each mayor and council member must file a disclosure between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31. It must list employers and their addresses, businesses the elected official owns or helps run, income sources and stocks of $5,000 or more, board seats and their spouse’s name.

The city recorder has 10 business days to post each form online. An official who doesn’t fix an incomplete form within seven days of notice faces a class B misdemeanor and a $100 fine.

Advertisement

Binns’ 2026 form, as posted, lists his insurance agency without an address and marks his spouse’s name “NA,” though it lists “Housewife” as the spouse’s employer. State law requires both. Binns supplied the address and his wife’s name when asked.

The online copy is also missing page 2, and its date reads “1/15/20.” Binns said he wasn’t sure about the date but was told page two had been turned in and would be posted Oct. 19.

The date matters. That form lists Binns as joint board president of the Utah High School Football Officials Association, an unpaid post he said he was elected to in April.

His 2025 form marked the business-ownership section “not applicable.” “I am the sole owner of Paul T Binns Insurance Agency Inc.,” Binns said.

“My agency currently has no contracts with Lehi City, and no current contractors,” he said. “It is not in our interest as an agency to do business with the city of Lehi at this time.”

Councilmember Emily Lockhart said she filed an updated disclosure in May after she was appointed to the Jordan River Commission. The city website still shows her January form.

Lockhart, a vice president at SME Steel, said, “SME has not done direct work with Lehi City.”

Stallings said she listed a John Hutchings Museum board seat on the recorder’s advice, anticipating an appointment that never came.

Advertisement

“I’ve served as a liaison for over a year and a half now without being appointed as a board member, so my disclosure should probably be updated in that regard,” she said.

Stallings listed Utah Community Credit Union, where she banks, as an income source.

“I included this in my disclosure because Utah Code 20A-11-1602 defines income as more than just wages,” she said.

Harrison and Councilmember Heather Newall left their salaries out of the income section because their employers appear elsewhere on the form. “Based on guidance from city staff, Section 3A refers to income other than my primary employment listed in section 1,” Harrison said.

Newall, chief technology officer at More Good Foundation, said she read the form’s officer section more narrowly than state law defines it.

“Thank you for bringing the broader definition to my attention,” she said. “I will seek clarification on how it applies to my department management responsibilities and make any necessary update to my disclosure.”

Harrison’s form lists Strider Technologies, which he said he left in February. “My new annual disclosure due in January 2027 will reflect my new employment,” he said. The law sets no mid-year update deadline.

Councilmember Rachel Freeman, a volunteer nurse practitioner, reported no income sources.

Advertisement

Responses varied when asked about training and compliance for elected officials.

“The City Council received conflict of interest training on January 6, 2026,” Lockhart said.

“No specific training is provided except the reminder to fill out the annual disclosure in January of each year,” Harrison said.

“Staff has never contacted me with questions about my disclosures, so I do not know what review takes place before they are posted,” Newall said.

State law directs the recorder to notify officials when a form lacks required information, such as missing addresses, places of employment and spouse’s names.

“Elected officials are provided with information from the city when they begin their campaigns regarding the required disclosure forms and filing requirements,” Binns said. “However, receiving the information and fully understanding how to complete the disclosures properly are two different things.”

“City staff make themselves available to answer questions and provide guidance, and they send reminders and communications to help ensure the required forms are completed and filed on time,” he said.

Disclosures don’t prevent conflicts. They let residents see them. As former Utah State Auditor John Dougall told the Lehi Free Press in the first installment of this series, a conflict, real or perceived, is not wrongdoing. His advice: disclose more, not less, and do it publicly.

Advertisement

“Moving forward, we will continue working to ensure these requirements are clearly understood, that disclosures are handled appropriately, and that the public has confidence in the process,” Binns said. “Clarity, accountability, and transparency must remain priorities in meeting our responsibilities to the community.”