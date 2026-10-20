Pioneer football bows to Chargers in region finale

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi High School football team finished the regular season on the road at Corner Canyon on October 14, the short week prior to fall break. It was Senior Night for the Chargers and they made the most of it, earning a 34-7 victory.

The Pioneers ended up in a three-way tie for third place in their ultracompetitive league and have a 5-5 overall record. In the MaxPreps rankings, four of the top five in Class 6A are Region 3 teams and the other one, Lehi, is No. 7.

However, the Pioneers ended up at No. 10 in the final 6A RPI ranking and will visit No. 7 Lone Peak (5-5) in the first round of the playoffs on October 30 for a rematch of their Region 3 game, which the Knights won by a touchdown.

If Lehi wins, the team will advance to play either No. 2 Mountain Ridge (10-0) or No. 15 Cedar Valley (1-9) on November 6 at the home of the higher seed in the quarterfinals. The default start time for these games is 6 p.m. but the teams can mutually agree to adjust that.

The Pioneers did not play the Aviators this year and lost to the Sentinels in the second week of the season.

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In last Wednesday’s contest, Lehi held Corner Canyon below their season scoring average, but the Pioneers had a tough time finding the end zone on the other side of the ball.

The Chargers scored on their first two possessions but didn’t get the second until two minutes into the second quarter. Their third one ended with a pass deflection by senior defensive back Porter Hobbs that forced a punt.

Later in the period, their fourth drive penetrated as far as the five-yard line, but they only went backwards from there on a couple of flags. Heavy pressure from senior linebacker Paul Unga, senior defensive lineman Tautai Meredith and others led to settling for a 48-yard field goal.

Corner Canyon took that 17-0 advantage to the locker room at the break. Another Porter deflection produced a second field goal and the Chargers scored once more with less than minute to play in the third. They completed their tally with a final touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

It was after that when Lehi was finally able to sustain a drive. Senior quarterback Briggs Jensen got two first downs with his legs, then kept the ball moving with completions to senior wide receiver Kyson Butterfield, senior wide receiver Vince Ruelas and junior wide receiver Breken Avina.

The drive ended with a seven-yard touchdown connection from Jensen to senior wide receiver Cam Wren. Senior kicker Finn McBride converted the PAT to complete the scoring for the evening. Wren finished the night with nine receptions for 65 yards and also had 113 yards in kick returns.

The Pioneer defensive stars came to play. Senior linebacker Brody Downs had seven solo of 17 total tackles and senior linebacker Colt Kelley also had a combined 17 tackles. Unga furnished 13 tackles and Meredith had 10 with three hurries.

“This game taught us a lot and showed us some things that we can improve on,” said Coach Andy Hatfield. “I told the team after this game that it all resets now to 0-0 and every team will be better and play harder.

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“We have to go win the one in front of us, and you do that one practice at a time and one game at a time,” he added. “I like the way this team has responded to the challenges we’ve given them. We’ll work on what we need to fix this week, and next week we’ll go to the game plan for Lone Peak.”

Photos by Matt Paepke.