Utah County Auditor and Clerk:

Voters in Utah County will choose between Gina Tanner and Hans V. Andersen for County Auditor and Corey K. Astill and Russ J. Rampton for County Clerk on Nov. 3. The American Fork Citizen and Lehi Free Press sent the same questionnaire, with the same character limits, to every candidate on the ballot and reached out by email, text message and voicemail where available. Their answers appear below in the order the candidates appear on the ballot and published as submitted in their own words.

Utah County mailed a ballot to every active registered voter on Oct 13, and completed ballots must reach the county elections office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. A postmark no longer counts, so voters mailing ballots should send them early or use one of 28 drop boxes open around the clock across the county. Voters who choose to vote in person can cast an early ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30 and Nov. 2 at the Health and Justice Building, 151 S. University Ave. in Provo, or visit any county vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The deadline to register or update a registration is 5 p.m. Oct. 23, though residents can still register and vote provisionally at a vote center on Election Day. More information is available at vote.utahcounty.gov or 801-851-8683.

County Auditor candidate: Gina Tanner (Republican)

Why did you decide to run for County Auditor and what are your top priorities?

I’m running to strengthen the financial future of Utah County and its taxpayers. My commitment is simple: build trust by continually improving transparency and accountability for every tax dollar. I’ve spent my career focused on responsible budgeting, sound financial management, and rigorous oversight. While many candidates share conservative values, my education and experience set me apart. The Auditor’s Office must be led with integrity, competence, and a results driven approach that protects taxpayers. The County Auditor is elected to be directly accountable to the people, to ensure responsible budgets, safeguard public funds, and uphold rigorous oversight. These values shape the vision and culture I will bring to the office. I love Utah County. For 20 years, I have dedicated myself to serving the people who call this place home. I am committed to protecting the values that make Utah County strong for our citizens today and for generations to come.

What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

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I have direct, hands-on experience in budgeting – one of the core functions that protects taxpayer dollars and ensures transparency. I understand how financial systems work in practice, not just in theory, and I know how to evaluate them for efficiency, compliance, and risk. I have a master’s degree in accounting, with extensive knowledge of the government accounting standards and best practices critical to the Auditor’s duties. This combination of advanced education and real-world experience ensures strong, independent oversight from the start.

Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.

Gina Tanner is a lifelong Utah County resident and settled with her husband of 26 years in Benjamin with their three children. Gina believes effective auditing is about accuracy, accountability, and constant improvement. She supports modernization that increases efficiency and strengthens oversight without disrupting operations. Her commitment is clear – protect taxpayer dollars, ensure accuracy and transparency, and provide steady, independent leadership that earns public trust.

Hans V. Andersen did not respond to requests for a candidate profile.

Utah County Clerk candidate: Corey K. Astill (Republican)

Why did you decide to run for County Clerk and what are your top priorities?

Corey understands the County Clerk’s job is about execution and accuracy, not a personal policy platform. He’ll relentlessly focus on rebuilding public trust eroded by recent controversies. Priorities:

• Election Integrity and Security are non-negotiable – rigorous signature verification, accurate voter rolls, and full transparency where the law allows.

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• Professional Execution – NO MORE long lines, missing ballots, running out of ballot paper on election day, confusing ballot instructions, and NO MORE tracking ballots of political adversaries! “We will be prepared, well-staffed, and serve every voter respectfully.”

• Smart Access – guarding against voter fraud while making voting convenient for eligible voters, including vote by mail. Corey’s drive to make a difference will bring steady, competent leadership that delivers reliable, professional election administration every day, every election.

What experience do you have that you feel gives you a competitive advantage over other candidates or would be helpful if elected?

Corey’s spent his career fighting for limited, efficient government – spending decades working to ensure government serves the people – not the other way around. From Chief of Staff in the U.S. Senate, corporate Vice President working with major companies and leaders at every level, to building and running two clinics with his wife Eileen providing treatment for children with autism. “It gives us a meaningful way to give back to community and struggling families.”

Introduce yourself to the voter, giving a little background about who you are.

For many years, I worked with large businesses around this amazing country. I’ve worked with business leaders, the federal government, congressional offices, state agencies and governments, and local entities. I’ve been a successful small business owner navigating state and local regulations. My background is built around managing high-stakes responsibilities where mistakes aren’t acceptable, and that’s exactly the mindset this office requires.

Russ J. Rampton did not respond to requests for a candidate profile.