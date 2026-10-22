City Officials say Lehi fiber is on track

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

Lehi residents continue to subscribe to the city’s fiber service.

During an update at the City Council work session on Oct. 13, Finance Director Dean Lundell and his department delivered a presentation to council members demonstrating where the growth is happening.

Currently, more than 7,150 residents have signed up for the city-owned fiber system. The goal was to have 6,500 users by the end of 2026. The city projects it will hit a final goal of 10,500 users by 2030, if not before.

Overall, residents are happy with the service. The program shows a churn rate of less than 5%. The churn rate measures the percentage of customers or subscribers who stop using a service within a specific time after signing up. That rate is very low compared to other competitors in the area, who report churn rates at or above 15%.

“We are on track,” said Lundell.

In 2020, the city requested a feasibility study to determine whether it could afford to build its own fiber system. The study came back with a positive recommendation, and the city issued a bond to begin building the system in 2021. In 2025, the city issued another $15 million bond.

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“Most of that $15 million will be used to do drops for new parts [new growth areas] of the city or parts of the city that the first time we went through, they didn’t sign up and now they want to,” said Lundell.

The city sends a survey when someone drops the service, and the data show that most drops are due to homeowners moving. The city then works to recapture the new homeowner. Education is also a major part of the city’s customer retention efforts. Data show that when people report the system isn’t working and want to drop the service, they haven’t contacted customer service to troubleshoot. Once they do, it’s often because their equipment is old or doesn’t support the speeds offered.

Pricing is also an issue for some residents. Competitors offer reduced rates during promotional periods in some pockets of the city. However, Lehi reports that their pricing is competitive and consistent throughout the areas where available. City employees also point out that they offer fiber all the way to homes, not coax or cable.

“The city is really benefiting from this system as well,” said Lundell. “We have a city-wide system that monitors all of our utilities, and its uses will continue to grow.”

Lehi Fiber is hosting an open house on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the civic center to answer questions and educate residents about what the program offers.