Opinion: BYU Football is more than a game for Utah County

I’m still beaming with joy from Saturday’s monumental day. Our BYU Cougars took down the mighty Notre Dame Fighting Irish on a beautiful fall Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. I’ve attended hundreds, probably even thousands, of sporting events over the years but that night was truly magical.

The atmosphere was electric, the stakes were enormous and our Cougars delivered a performance that will be remembered for generations. BYU proved once again that it belongs among college football’s elite.

ESPN’s Michael Wilbon called it “One of the top ten best college football games I have ever seen.” For those of us fortunate enough to be there, it’s hard to disagree.

While our Cougars won big on the field, our community won big off it, too.

In recent years, Utah County has become increasingly intentional about embracing sports tourism as a major driver of our local economy. We’ve invested in youth sports facilities, recruited regional and national tournaments and worked to position Utah Valley as a premier destination for athletes, families and fans. Projects like Provo’s Epic Sports Park represent this vision, as does our continued commitment to embracing BYU Athletics and welcoming the thousands of visiting fans who come to our community each year.

Saturday was a remarkable demonstration of why those efforts matter and now, the numbers are beginning to tell the story.

The day began with ESPN’s College GameDay returning to Provo for the first time in 17 years. The nationally televised show attracted more than 3 million viewers, making it the mostwatched episode of the season and the third most watched in program history.

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“I’ve been on College GameDay for 12 years now and Saturday morning in Provo was as good as it gets,” said ESPN’s Rece Davis. What an incredible endorsement of our community!

Then came game time.

The BYU verse Notre Dame showdown averaged 9.2 million TV viewers, peaking at 13.2 million. Millions of Americans tuned in to watch one of the biggest games of the college football season, with Provo and Utah County as the backdrop.Exposure money can’t buy.

To put that national exposure into perspective, using the standard advertising rate model, just five minutes of destinationfocused exposure during the game represents approximately $3.2 million in advertising equivalent value. Another five minutes during College GameDay represents approximately $1.05 million.

That’s just television.

Across the country, sports podcasts, YouTube shows, digital highlights and social media platforms have generated millions of additional views and impressions discussing the game, the atmosphere and the incredible scenes from Provo. This national conversation has extended well beyond the television broadcasts, introducing Utah Valley to even more audiences and keeping our community in the national spotlight throughout the week.

Both broadcasts showcased our stunning mountains and landscapes, vibrant Downtown Provo, beautiful LaVell Edwards Stadium and most importantly, our greatest asset: our people and their second-to-none hospitality.

The economic benefits extended well beyond the television screen.

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Hotels throughout Provo were sold out, with demand spilling into neighboring communities across Utah County. Hotel rates for the weekend averaged 27.5% higher than a comparable weekend, reflecting the tremendous demand generated by this marquee matchup.

Even more impressive, our visitor data program reported just over 14,000 visitors traveled more than 150 miles to attend the game. The top five visitor markets included Idaho, the St. George area, South Bend, Indiana, the Las Vegas area and New York City. That translates to an estimated $2.52 million in direct spending at local businesses.

That’s money supporting our hotels, restaurants, shops and the hardworking people who make our local economy thrive and those numbers don’t begin to capture the full picture.

There is tremendous long term value in introducing millions of Americans to Utah Valley. Some of those viewers will become future visitors, bringing their families to experience our mountains, recreation opportunities, restaurants, attractions and of course football games. Others may become future business owners, entrepreneurs, or investors who recognize the extraordinary quality of life and economic opportunity our region offers.

That is the power of sports tourism. It creates economic activity today while building awareness, reputation and opportunity for tomorrow.

It’s also why our continued investment in sports facilities, tournament recruitment, major events and strong partnerships with BYU Athletics, BYU Community Relations, Explore Utah Valley and our cities is so important. These efforts are about much more than the games. They’re about building a stronger economy, supporting local businesses, and showcasing the very best of our community to the world.

As a diehard BYU fan, I’ll always remember the roar of the crowd, the excitement in the stadium and the unforgettable feeling of watching our Cougars defeat Notre Dame.

As a Utah County Commissioner, I’ll also remember what that Saturday represented for the future of our community. We already knew Utah County was one of the very best places in America to live, work, raise a family and of course, play football. Now millions of Americans do too.

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Go Cougs!

-Skyler Beltran

Editor’s Note: Skyler Beltran currently serves as a Utah County Commissioner