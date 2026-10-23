10 Ways to Celebrate Halloween in Utah County

From pumpkin displays and neighborhood decorations to haunted forests and trick-or-treating, Utah County offers plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween.

Whether you’re looking for free family activities, seasonal treats, or spine-chilling scares, these 10 local attractions offer something for everyone, from Lehi and American Fork to Thanksgiving Point and the Alpine Loop.

1. Explore Big Jack’s World at Outlets at Traverse Mountain

Big Jack returns to Outlets at Traverse Mountain in Lehi for a second year, bringing a free Halloween display featuring hundreds of pumpkins, illuminated scenes, and a 20-foot-tall Halloween monarch.

Visitors can explore whimsical gardens, pumpkin-inspired animals, a scarecrow band, and a playful cemetery. New this year is Edgar the Raven, a seven-foot-tall animatronic bird that follows visitors and responds to simple questions. Guests can also search for hidden hobbits throughout the display.

“Last year, we saw firsthand how excited families were to discover Big Jack and explore the world we created around him,” said Jinger Adams, senior marketing manager at Outlets at Traverse Mountain. “We knew we wanted to bring that experience back and give families something new to discover this year, too.”

The display is open through Oct. 31. Visitors can also shop for costumes and decorations at Spirit Halloween or find seasonal treats at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

2. Pick pumpkins at Christensen Farms

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Christensen Farms, a sixth-generation family farm near American Fork, is selling locally grown pumpkins, squash, and corn stalks at its honor-system stand at 234 E. 200 S. in Lehi.

Pumpkins and squash cost $2 to $6, while corn stalks are $5 each. The stand features a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors, including orange, green, white, and miniature pumpkins.

After a positive response to last year’s stand, the family doubled its pumpkin and squash planting and added more varieties. Customers select their produce and pay without a cashier present.

One of the family’s favorite parts of the experience is watching children choose their pumpkins. The Christensens hope the stand becomes a neighborhood tradition that supports local agriculture and brings fall color to residents’ homes.

3. Tour Lehi’s Halloween yard displays

A neighborhood drive can be an easy, budget-friendly way to enjoy Halloween decorations.

One stop is Mike Willes’ home near 700 South, between Center Street and 300 East in Lehi. Willes decorates for various holidays, transforming his property each Halloween with skeletons, ghosts, spiders, scarecrows, and other spooky figures.

Families can enjoy the display from public areas and continue through nearby neighborhoods to see other decorations. Visitors should respect private property and avoid blocking driveways.

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4. Find fall fun at Cornbelly’s

Cornbelly’s at Thanksgiving Point offers a full lineup of seasonal entertainment, including a corn maze, slides, a bungee bouncer, face painting, and Corn Cob Beach.

After dark, visitors seeking bigger scares can explore Insanity Point, a haunted attraction. The combination makes Cornbelly’s an option for groups with different ideas of Halloween fun.

Tickets start at $19.99, with prices varying by date and package. The attraction is scheduled to operate through Oct. 30, with possible bonus dates Nov. 1-4, depending on weather. Check the official website for hours and ticket availability.

5. Celebrate at the Lehi Legacy Center

The Lehi Legacy Center’s Halloween Extravaganza takes place Friday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. This year’s theme, “Creatures of the Night,” sets the stage for games, trick-or-treating, food trucks, and a screening of the family-friendly movie Home.

The event gives families a chance to dress up, collect treats, and enjoy Halloween activities in one location. Presale tickets cost $5 and are available at the Legacy Center Registration Office. Check with the center for current ticket information.

6. Brave the Haunted Forest in American Fork

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For a more frightening experience, the Haunted Forest takes visitors through more than one million square feet of wooded terrain filled with eerie scenes, lurking creatures, and unexpected scares.

The attraction dates to 1990 and has become one of Utah’s best-known Halloween destinations. Its outdoor setting offers a different experience from traditional indoor haunted houses.

Located at 1100 S. 500 E. in American Fork, the Haunted Forest is scheduled to operate through Nov. 7. Visitors should wear appropriate footwear and check the official website for ticket prices and entry times.

7. Hear ghost stories at the Hutchings Museum

The Hutchings Museum in Lehi hosts its Ghost Stories event Saturday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Visitors can explore exhibits in low light while hearing historical tales and spooky stories. The event combines history and Halloween atmosphere, offering an alternative to more intense haunted attractions.

Admission is listed at the regular museum price. Check the museum’s event information for age recommendations, registration requirements, and other details.

8. Attend the United Way Halloween party

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The United Way Community Center in American Fork hosts a Halloween party Friday, Oct. 23, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 90 S. Center St.

The gathering offers families an opportunity to dress up, meet neighbors, and enjoy seasonal activities. Its early-evening schedule may be especially convenient for families with younger children.

Contact United Way AF for details about activities, admission, and registration.

9. Enjoy fall colors along the Alpine Loop

For a quieter seasonal outing, drive the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway along State Route 92 through American Fork Canyon and the Mount Timpanogos area.

The route winds through forests and mountain scenery, offering views of autumn foliage. Peak colors typically arrive from mid-September through early October, although timing varies with elevation and weather.

Because late October can bring changing conditions, check foliage reports and road status before leaving. The route typically closes seasonally in November between Pine Hollow and Aspen Grove, depending on snow and road conditions.

Traffic and parking can be challenging on weekends. Stop only in designated pullouts and parking areas, and enjoy the mountain views safely.

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10. Trick-or-treat on Main Street

Lehi and American Fork both offer downtown trick-or-treating events that bring families and local businesses together.

Lehi’s free Halloween on Lehi Main Street event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. Children can wear costumes and collect treats from participating businesses and city departments along Historic Main Street.

American Fork’s Halloween on Main Street celebration takes place Friday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. Presented by the American Fork Chamber of Commerce, the event features costumes, candy, and participating local businesses.

Both events offer family-friendly Halloween fun without the cost of a ticketed attraction. Check city or chamber announcements for participating locations, parking information, and schedule updates.

Make the most of Halloween in Utah County

From giant pumpkin displays and neighborhood decorations to haunted trails and downtown trick-or-treating, Utah County offers plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween.

Check official websites before heading out, as ticket requirements, schedules, and outdoor activities can change with the weather. Whether you’re after candy, a good scare, or a scenic autumn drive, there’s a seasonal adventure waiting close to home.