Falcon girls volleyball ends 2nd in league

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge girls volleyball team finished in second place in Region 3 after splitting the second-round matches 2-2 for a 5-3 mark in the league. The Falcons are 22-6 overall.

Oct. 1: Corner Canyon 3, Skyridge 2

After getting swept on the road by the top-ranked Chargers in the first round, the Falcons gave them a run for the money in the marathon rematch at home.

Skyridge got off to a good start and won the first set 25-19. Corner Canyon responded with energy to take the second set 25-16. Not to be outdone, the Falcons earned a 25-19 decision in the third set, but the visitors went on to win the final two sets 25-17, 15-9 to secure the victory.

Senior outside hitter Emma White sparked the effort for the home squad with 15 kills and 25 serve-receives. Junior outside hitter Sienna Kuresa laid down 12 kills to go with 14 digs and a team-high 37 serve-receives. Junior middle blocker Lucy Meck added six kills.

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Senior libero Estelle Slaney served five aces, recorded a team-high 17 digs and made 33 serve-receives. Sophomore setter Sienna Warner made four aces, 11 digs and 26 assists. Junior middle blocker Emmie Mahe tallied five block-assists.

Oct. 6: Lone Peak 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons lost an extra-point first set to the visiting Knights 24-26, and Lone Peak went on to take the next two sets 25-21, 25-15 to secure the match victory after losing to Skyridge at home in the earlier contest.

Kuresa led the home-squad endeavor with six kills, three aces, 11 digs and 15 serve-receives. Meck had eight kills while White had five to go with a team-high 33 serve-receives.

Slaney served three aces, led the team in digs with 26 and took 12 serve-receives. Warner dished out 23 assists.

Oct. 8: Skyridge 3, Farmington 0

The Falcons bounced back in a big way with a sweep at home over the Phoenix 25-11, 25-10, 25-14. Kuresa had 10 kills and two aces while senior outside hitter Anzlee Holt added 10 kills.

White had five kills plus 12 serve-receives and Mahe had five kills as well. Slaney led in digs with 12. Warner contributed four aces with 20 assists and senior setter Hevani Tokelau dished out eight assists.

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Oct. 13: Skyridge 3, Lehi 0

The Falcons were in control of this road match right from the beginning. The Pioneers rallied in the third set to make a challenge, but Skyridge earned the sweep 25-9, 25-13, 25-22.

White set the pace with 10 kills and 11 serve-receives. Holt and sophomore outside hitter Paisley Fuller added seven kills apiece and Meck supplied six kills.

Slaney led the team in digs with 14 and also gave eight assists and took eight serve-receives. Senior setter Allyceia Maae provided 18 assists.

Sept. 23: Skyridge 3, American Fork 1

The Falcons topped the Cavemen on Senior Night 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 26-24. Eleven players tallied kills in this contest. Holt posted eight while Meck, Kuresa, White and senior outside hitter Leila Paongo each registered seven kills.

Kuresa added 18 serve-receives and White took 11. White and Slaney served three aces apiece and dug 12 and 14 times, respectively. Maae made 20 assists while Tokelau gave eight and Warner six.

Photos by Jim Ballard.