Pioneer girls volleyball ends regular season

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi girls volleyball team has had good success playing teams outside Region 3 but only won two sets against their league foes this year, all four of whom finished the regular season ranked in the top six of Class 6A.

Sept. 29: Lone Peak 3, Lehi 1

The Pioneers shocked the Knights at their gym by winning the first set 25-23. Lehi continued to compete for the rest of the match but Lone Peak was able to close it out 25-20, 25-18, 25-21.

Sophomore middle blocker Laken Bell led the attack with 14 kills, five combined blocks, 13 digs and 12 serve-receives. Junior outside hitter Aliya Shewell added 13 kills, 19 digs and 33 serve-receives.

Junior middle blocker Alea Tauai provided four kills, 13 digs and 11 serve-receives. Junior middle blocker Lucy Lowe and junior middle blocker Kelcee Rasmussen each contributed two solo blocks and two block-assists.

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Junior setter Aftyn Hurst led the team in digs with 20 and had 18 serve-receives. Sophomore setter Pais Brems supplied 27 assists.

Oct. 2-3: Lehi goes 3-1 at event

The Pioneers hosted a two-day round-robin tournament, losing the opener to Bingham but bouncing back with victories over Mountain Crest, Hunter and Manti.

The Miners swept Lehi in a competitive match 25-21, 25-16, 25-20. Bell made seven kills and 21 serve-receives, Shewell had four kills and 19 serve-receives while Brems dished out 15 assists.

The Pioneers topped the Mustangs 25-20, 25-17, 25-18. Shewell led the effort with 12 kills, three aces, 10 digs and 15 serve-receives. Brems tallied 23 assists while sophomore setter Isabel Garcia served four aces.

The format switched to best-of-three on the second day. Lehi got past the Wolverines 25-21, 25-19. Bell had a productive outing with seven kills, two aces, eight digs and 11 serve-receives. Lowe had seven kills and two blocks.

In their final match, The Pioneers overwhelmed the Templars 25-8, 25-6. Bell, Shewell, Tauai, junior middle blocker Emma Larson, freshman middle blocker Lennon Chase and junior middle blocker Kelcee Rasmussen all had kills in the contest.

Oct. 6: American Fork 3, Lehi 0

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The Cavemen easily won the first two sets 25-11, 25-13. The Pioneers put up a stiff challenge in the third set and forced an extra point, but American Fork closed it out 26-24.

Bell led the offense with five kills, two aces, two blocks and 10 serve-receives. Brems added 11 digs and 10 assists. Hurst added 11 digs and 21 serve-receives. Shewell took 14 serve-receives.

Oct. 9: Lehi 3, Layton 1

The Pioneers played an exciting, lively match against the Lancers at home. They won the first two sets by identical scores of 25-23, but Layton captured the third set 25-20. Lehi rallied to win the fourth set 25-22 to close out the match.

Shewell had a productive outing to lead the effort with 18 kills, two aces, 16 digs and 12 serve-receives. Bell added 11 kills, 14 digs and 34 serve-receives. Tauai supplied five kills, served five aces and made 16 assists.

Chase furnished six kills with two block-assists. Hurst made major defensive contributions with 29 digs and 27 serve-receives. Brems gave out 21 assists.

Oct. 13: Skyridge 3, Lehi 0

The Pioneers took a while to get warmed up in this contest and managed to have a good third set at home, but the Falcons secured the win 25-9, 25-13, 25-22.

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Bell tallied eight kills with 25 serve-receives while Lowe added seven kills and two block-assists. Hurst posted two aces with a team-high nine digs and 22 serve-receives. Brems made 14 assists and Shewell took 10 serve-receives.

Oct. 20: Corner Canyon 3, Lehi 0

The Pioneers finished the regular season on the road against the Region 3 champion Chargers, who won the match in three straight sets by identical scores of 25-11.

Bell made eight kills with 15 serve-receives while Shewell provided seven kills with 16 serve-receives. Hurst led in digs with 11 and also took 14 serve-receives. Brems supplied 19 assists.

“Wrapping up our regular season sitting at 10-10 is an accomplishment,” said Coach Alise Bowles. “We battled season-ending injuries, concussions, sprained ankles and bringing in a new player that has never played before into our varsity lineup.

“The girls battled personal setbacks and have gritted out a grueling region slate,” the coach continued. “I’m proud of these girls for still showing up.

“A bright spot this year is definitely Kelcee Rasmussen,” Bowles said. “She is a basketball player first and we worked with her to become a defensive middle this season. She’s played 38 sets for us and has put up 15 total blocks.

“Her carefree play and attitude are contagious and she is a great team player and teammate whether she’s on the bench or on the court,” the coach said.

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“Laken Bell has also had a solid season. She’s posted 25 blocks, leads the team in aces at 39, chalked up 203 kills (second-highest on the team) and was third in digs at 141.

“Our defense has been held down by Aftyn Hurst in the back row putting up 222 digs, 28 aces and passing a 1.7. Lucy Lowe has held the net at 38 blocks and 66 kills,” she went on.

“Aliya Shewell has put up 215 kills with a hitting percentage of .181. She’s second in defensive digs at 171 and has the highest passing rate of 1.9.

“Finally our setter Paisley Brems, only a sophomore, has amassed 459 assists in her varsity debut season,” Bowles said. “She’s been battling a back injury and we’ve been proud of her hard work and grit.

“There’s been moments when we’ve needed to bench her for health reasons and she’s responded well,” the coach continued. “Alea Tauai was a great backup setter. She put up 50 assists in the three games we’ve had her set for us.

“This starting group has gone through a lot,” Bowles said. “I also want to recognize the non-starting group that they play against every day in practice. They show up and work and have gotten better. We are a team and we aren’t able to play this game without all these girls.

“Overall, this team has endured a grueling season,” she said. “We are excited for our post-season opportunity and wrapping up looking forward to the future.”