State volleyball playoffs happen this week

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Under the new playoff formula for the 6A state tournament, only the top 16 teams by ranking make it into the field so the entire event will be played October 27 and 28 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.

Here’s how both teams are positioned going into the state tournament.

Skyridge

Season record: 5-3 Region 3 (2nd), 22-6 overall

Final MaxPreps ranking: 2 in 6A, 4 statewide

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Next contest: Oct. 27

Prospects: The Falcons are one of the 6A playoff favorites. They will take on #15 Riverton (10-17) in the first round at 10:30 a.m. on Court 2. With a victory, Skyridge will face the winner of #7 Weber (21-7) and #10 Lehi (10-10) at 1:30 p.m. on Court 1. The Falcons did not play the Silverwolves this season but they bested the Warriors in pre-league play and defeated the Pioneers in both region matches.

Lehi

Season record: 0-8 Region 3 (5th), 10-10 overall

Final MaxPreps ranking: 10 in 6A, 30 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 27

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #7 Weber (21-7) at 10:30 a.m. on Court 1 in the first round. If they advance, they will face the winner of #2 Skyridge (22-6) and #15 Riverton (10-17) at 1:30 p.m. on Court 1. If they don’t win the first match, they will play a consolation game at 1:30 p.m. on Court 2. Lehi did not play the Warriors or the Silverwolves this year and lost both league matches to the Falcons.