Why Local News Still Matters

Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

When the City Council debates a tax increase, or the school board redraws its boundaries, someone must be in the room. Someone must read the information packet decision makers receive, ask follow-up questions, and tell neighbors what happened before it is too late to speak up.

That someone is a local reporter, and there are fewer of them every year. Our Founders warned about what happens next. Today’s research proves them right.

Thomas Jefferson put it most famously in a Jan. 16, 1787, letter to Edward Carrington:

“The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

George Washington wanted newspapers everywhere, not just in the capital cities. In a June 25, 1788, letter to Philadelphia publisher Mathew Carey, he wished that “common Gazettes, might be spread through every city, town and village in America.” He called them “easy vehicles of knowledge, more happily calculated than any other, to preserve the liberty, stimulate the industry and meliorate the morals of an enlightened and free people.”

According to the editors of Washington’s papers, Carey had written about the need for money to keep his magazine in print. Washington’s reply reads like a message to today’s subscribers: “A discontinuance of the publication for want of proper support would, in my judgment, be an impeachment on the understanding of this Country.”

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John Adams, writing the Massachusetts Constitution, made the broader case for an informed citizenry: “The liberty of the press is essential to the security of freedom in a state: it ought not, therefore, to be restrained in this commonwealth.’

President John F. Kennedy made the case directly to the nation’s newspaper publishers on April 27, 1961:

“No President should fear public scrutiny of his program. For from that scrutiny comes understanding; and from that understanding comes support or opposition. And both are necessary.”

“Without debate, without criticism,” he added, “no administration and no country can succeed and no republic can survive.”

When Ronald Reagan spoke to newspaper publishers, he said, “A free press is a cornerstone of our democracy.”

Northwestern University’s Medill Local News Initiative, which tracks local news in every U.S. county, released its latest report Oct. 13. It is the bleakest yet.

There are now 238 “news desert” counties with no locally based professional news source, up 26 in one year, the largest jump Medill has recorded. Newspapers are closing at nearly three per week; 170 shut down between July 2025 and August 2026. The industry has lost more than three-quarters of its newspaper jobs since 2005, and about 50 million Americans have limited or no access to local news.

Closures increasingly hit small, family-owned papers in rural and less affluent areas. “When the news disappears in these counties, it stays gone,” the report states.

As news outlets disappear, taxpayers pay more. A 2020 study in the Journal of Financial Economics by Pengjie Gao, Chang Lee and Dermot Murphy found that after a local paper closed, government borrowing costs rose 5 to 11 basis points, about $650,000 more on an average bond issue. The authors concluded the effect was causal, not due to a weaker economy. A June 2026 follow-up by Murphy and Rebuild Local News estimates that news deserts now cost local governments $1.1 billion a year in extra interest, about $38 for every household living in one.

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The simple truth: Public officials get away with more. In Bell, California, city leaders raised their own pay at public meetings that no reporter covered. The city manager’s salary climbed from $72,000 to $787,637 before the Los Angeles Times finally exposed it in 2010. Officials were charged with misappropriating at least $5.5 million, and the city manager was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Corruption cases rise, and fewer go to trial. A 2024 peer-reviewed study in MIS Quarterly by Ted Matherly and Brad Greenwood found that federal corruption charges rose after local newspapers closed. Prosecutors also became more likely to offer plea deals rather than take corruption cases to trial. Online news outlets did not close the gap. Greenwood wrote that online-only news outlets’ effect on preventing corruption “was negligible.”

Fewer residents show up. When Florida let local governments post public notices on county websites instead of in newspapers, notices for hearings, zoning and elections vanished from the papers. Researchers from Yale, Texas A&M and INSEAD found no measurable rise in traffic to the county websites. Meeting attendance fell, and commercial zoning permits rose.

Fewer people vote, and fewer run. Political scientists Danny Hayes and Jennifer Lawless found that as local papers cut political coverage, citizens’ political knowledge and participation fell with it. In California, cities whose papers cut newsroom staff more sharply saw less competition in mayoral races.

Artificial intelligence can’t fill the gap. Some say AI will replace the local reporter. But AI can only repeat what someone has already reported, and without anyone in the room, no tough follow-up questions happen. NewsGuard, a firm that rates the reliability of news sites, has identified 1,181 “pink slime” websites, which pose as independent local news but are secretly backed by partisan groups on the left and the right. NewsGuard also counts more than 3,000 sites churning out mostly AI-generated content, a number that more than doubled in a year. None of these sites attend a city council meeting or call the mayor’s office for comment. They borrow the look of a local paper without doing any of the work the journalist does.

Utah County has been the largest driver of Utah’s population growth for six straight years. New school districts are being drawn, budgets are climbing, and neighborhoods are being rezoned, all in public meetings where mistakes are easier to make when no one is watching.

Washington wrote that letting a worthy publication fold “for want of proper support” would reflect poorly on the country itself. That support has always come from readers. Subscribe, share stories with neighbors and send in tips. Today, more than ever, local news is a labor of love, carried by people who do it because they believe their community deserves to know what’s happening.