Council denies Peck property rezone; development agreement pending

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi City Council denied a request to rezone 12.8 acres at 600 South 600 East during the October 13, 2026, council meeting. However, the vote was not unanimous.

Cole Peck and his family have owned and used the land for 50 years. The family also owned a trucking company and businesses that supported the mining industry. They used the property to support those businesses.

The land is currently zoned low-density residential, but the Pecks requested that the city approve rezoning it to commercial and heavy commercial.

“I live right there, and I will be directly affected by this,” said Melissa Peck. “I don’t want more houses. The trucks have been coming and going for 50 years. I’d rather hear a truck than dogs barking. Leave the trucks there.”

Peck was one of several people who supported the rezoning.

Business owner Joel Warner, who owns property across from the Peck’s land, told the council he supports the rezoning.

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“I’m right across the railroad tracks [from the Peck property],” said Warner. “We need more commercial properties. I get two or three calls a week asking if someone can park on my property. The cost of diesel fuel is hard on businesses. The Peck’s business has been there for a long time. This shouldn’t be an issue.”

But residents who live near the property disagreed, saying the rezoning would hurt their quality of life.

“I believe people should be allowed to do what they want with their land,” said resident Skyler Thomas. “They park [their trucks] there now, but I’m worried about [increasing] light and noise pollution.”

About 30 residents attended the city council meeting and opposed the request.

“I know we need more commercial property in Lehi, but it doesn’t need to be this one,” said resident Stephanie Morre.

Several residents told the council they were worried about traffic on the road in front of their homes, including 300 South, which students use to walk to school. The road currently lacks sidewalks, and residents worry that heavy equipment traffic will make it more dangerous.

But resident Lane Adamson told council members that not allowing the rezone will hurt local business owners.

“[Trucking] companies are getting pushed out of Lehi,” said Adamson. We do a lot of emergency work. Having a gravel pile we can get to quickly is important.”

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Tony Trane, who is working with the city on behalf of the Pecks, says they don’t want a blanket rezoning; they are looking for directions from the city council on a development agreement.

“We are willing to do 30-foot setbacks,” said Trane. “We need something for construction businesses. It’s hard for small business owners like electrical and landscaping to find somewhere they can park their work truck and store supplies.”

The city council voted to deny the zoning request and instead work on a development agreement.

Council member Heather Newall disagreed with the council, saying denying the rezoning and supporting a development agreement just creates a workaround.

“The item [on the agenda] was for a zone change,” said council member Newall. “The vote that was proposed wasn’t to change the item, but instead to do a development agreement. And in that agreement, allow things that are part of commercial and heavy commercial—basically, approving a change through a development agreement.

Council member Emily Lockhart also expressed her frustration with the motion.

“The council shouldn’t be telling residents what they get,” said Lockhart. “The residents should find a compromise and tell us what they want.”

This rezoning issue has come before the city council before. In 2024, the council voted 4-1 to table the zoning request and directed the landowner to work with the neighbors on a development plan.

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“I said no to that, too,” said Newall. “I don’t see any way we will be able to litigate the impact of commercial and heavy commercial on those residents.”

Newall says the property has been designated residential for decades. The general plan has been updated three times, and not once has a professional said that the property should be zoned commercial.

“I don’t want to be part of any decision that causes Hadco 2.0,” said Newall. “I feel like those who approved Hadco at the time had done enough to litigate it. I feel like 150 feet of buffering and trees, and everything would have been enough to lessen the impact, and maybe it did for five years, but it’s always going to grow to something bigger. And that’s what I feel like will happen here.”

The property owners will now create a development agreement and present it at a future city council meeting. Residents will have the opportunity to voice their concerns and support then.