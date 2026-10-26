Lehi man creates free voter information website

Donna Barnes | Lehi Free Press

Lifetime Lehi resident and entrepreneur Darren Jones faced a dilemma: “How do I know who to vote for?” He said, “This summer when I reviewed the candidates, I realized that I did not recognize many of their names, know where to find reliable information, or even know who to contact with questions. I wanted to make an informed decision but needed a starting point.”

After developing multiple online companies, Life Inspire Technologies, Lifeinspire.ai, and Alpineinnovations.com, Jones began developing a tool for prospective voters. He purchased the MyVotingTool.com domain and launched the website during the summer of 2026. He shared the website with a small group who found the information invaluable. Jones said, “My goal was to create a free, nonpartisan civic resource that places voters’ values and priorities at the center of their decisions, rather than relying solely on the campaign messages. I wanted voters to be able to ask, “How closely does this candidate’s record align with the issues that matter to me?”

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My Voting Tool lets users create profiles, identify their political preferences and priorities, and assign weight to the issues that matter. It then compares candidates against those preferences using their stated positions and historical records. Each voter sets the comparison criteria. A “chameleon score” concept highlights changes in a candidate’s position over time. According to Jones, “The idea is to help voters consider consistency, context and alignment over a long period of time.”

My Voting Tool is intended for everyone, regardless of political party or viewpoint. It is free to use and designed to provide an unbiased resource for exploring candidates, asking questions, and understanding available information. Jones adds, “It does not promote any particular party, candidate, or ideology; instead, it helps people reach their own conclusions. I created MyVoting Tool.com to make relevant information more accessible and easier to compare. What began as my own uncertainty at the ballot box became an effort to help others find clarity. My goal is simple: to give anyone with similar questions a free, useful starting point for making informed voting decisions.