Lehi Sports
LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH
AFTYN HURST
GRADE: 11
SPORT: Girls Volleyball
POSITION: Defensive Specialist / Setter
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Anchored the defensive effort, leading the team in digs with 222 and serve-receives with 317 during the regular season. Also passed a 1.7.
EDITOR’S COMMENTS: Versatile player had to adapt to her injury-riddled team’s changing needs and managed it beautifully. In addition to her stats above, she contributed 10 kills, 28 aces, five block-assists and 28 gives, showcasing her broad skills. She played with enthusiasm and would do whatever she could to help her team succeed.
– Beky Beaton
Sponsored by Axio Wealth Management.