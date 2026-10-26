LHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

AFTYN HURST

GRADE: 11

SPORT: Girls Volleyball

POSITION: Defensive Specialist / Setter

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Anchored the defensive effort, leading the team in digs with 222 and serve-receives with 317 during the regular season. Also passed a 1.7.

EDITOR’S COMMENTS: Versatile player had to adapt to her injury-riddled team’s changing needs and managed it beautifully. In addition to her stats above, she contributed 10 kills, 28 aces, five block-assists and 28 gives, showcasing her broad skills. She played with enthusiasm and would do whatever she could to help her team succeed.

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– Beky Beaton

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