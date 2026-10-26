SHS ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

KLIVE FUHRIMAN

GRADE: 11

SPORT: Boys Golf

POSITION: Varsity

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS: Fuhriman was an All-Region medalist in the state’s toughest league and helped lead his team to a second-place finish in the State 6A Championship Tournament, placing with a tie for 10th as an individual as well.

COACH’S COMMENTS: Klive has been blessed with a lot of natural talent, but in golf that only gets you so far. Klive has put in so much work over this past year and has taken his talent to another level. His fundamentals have improved, he knows what he is working on, he puts the time in and is beginning to see success. I love that he is still working to climb higher, his knowledge and experience continues to grow, and he loves the game and wants more. His passion for the game keeps him going and it is contagious among the other team members. Klive is helping to raise the bar in our program. He is blazing a path of what we want our program to become.

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– Tenille Slack

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