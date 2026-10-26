Skyridge bikers end year at state races

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Skyridge mountain biking team finished in ninth place out of 20 statewide programs in High School Division 1 at the Utah High School State MTB Championships, staged in Renegade Ridge Trail Park at Desert Color on October 23 and 24 in St. George.

It was a tight team competition at the top, with Lone Peak winning the title at 4489 points, followed by Corner Canyon at 4461 and Skyline at 4446. The Falcons earned 4118 points.

Varsity riders earned half of the scoring spots for Skyridge during the two-day event, three in the boys bracket and five in the girls race.

Junior Pepper Smith was the top point-getter for the Falcons at 295, finishing sixth in the Varsity Girls race with a time of 1:09:30.79, an improvement of 11 places from her final ranking last year. Senior Easton Day was 10th in Varsity Boys to provide 291 points.

Camden Butterfield turned in a great race in Freshman A Boys, coming in ninth for 272 points. The next two riders by score for Skyridge were seniors Milo Peterson and Dallin Butterfield, 36th for 265 points and 38th for 263 points in the Varsity Boys race, respectively.

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Two more seniors finished a fraction of a second apart in the Varsity Girls event. Samara Smith was 44th for 257 points and Emeree Gale came in 45th for 256 points. The other two scoring racers in this division were junior Evelynn Rasmussen, 56th for 245 points, and senior Emma Walton, 58th for 243 points.

The JV A Boys entrants provided the next two totals for the Falcons. Sophomore Jaxon Griner captured 38th place for 253 points while senior Porter Strong was 41st for 250 points.

The Freshman A Boys provided additional significant contributions with four more scoring riders finishing less than a minute apart. Carson Smith was 32nd for 249 points, Ezra Fuhriman came in 33rd for 248 points, Reed Homer placed 35th for 246 points, and Tyler Stirling earned 242 points for 39th place.

The final scoring rider was freshman Simone Smith, who came in 28th in the JV C Girls race to add the final 243 points to the team tally.

Five other team members finished within 10 points of the scoring group, including freshmen Nora Tippetts and Nora Barrett, plus junior Zach Stirling, senior Hayden Brown and sophomore Collin Spencer.

Falcon senior Shiann Thompson won the Queen of the Mountain competition in the Senior Open Girls race, finishing the designated course section in 2:11.7.