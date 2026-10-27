Adams medals in 4th as Pioneers compete at state MTB finals

Photo by Angie Adams

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The Lehi mountain biking team completed their season by finishing 14th at the Utah High School State MTB Championships concluding on October 24 in St. George. The event venue was Renegade Ridge Trail Park at Desert Color.

Lone Peak earned the state title in a field of 20 teams in Division I with 4489 points, followed by Corner Canyon at 4461 and Skyline at 4446. The Pioneers tallied 3864 points for their efforts in the two-day event with a very young team of 67 riders, the most Lehi has ever sent.

As one of just four scoring seniors on the team, Brielle Adams wrapped up her outstanding prep career by claiming fourth place in a tight top group of riders in the Varsity Girls division. She finished less than a minute behind the winner with a mark of 1:07:57.68.

Wells Holmes

She also was a close third in the Queen of the Mountain competition, navigating that segment of the course in 1:27.02, just 2.12 seconds behind the leader.

When Adams won the Varsity Girls race at Herriman on October 10 in the final event of the regular season, she set the record for the most Varsity wins ever with 12 consecutive victories across three seasons as she earned her third-straight Region 5 title.

Advertisement

“Brielle’s consistency has been remarkable,” said assistant head coach Randall Adams. “With so many things that can go wrong in a mountain bike race, from a flat tire to a crash, this really speaks not only to her fitness but also to her riding ability, mental toughness and preparation.”

Brielle earned 297 points to lead her team in the state finals. A trio of sophomores in the JV A boys race provided the next-highest point totals. Grant McRae placed 29th for 262 points, Max Glade was 30th for 261 points and Grey Gardner came in 32nd for 259 points. The three finished within a 30-second span.

Wells Holmes

Wells Holmes

The Freshman A Boys race yielded two scoring riders for Lehi with Winston Petrie in 26th place for 255 points and Wellington Airhart coming in 52nd for 229 points.

There were five other riders in boys JV events who contributed points to the team tally. Sophomore Henry Holmes was 44th in the JV A race to earn 247 points. Sophomore Kipton Pilling was 27th in the JV B event to supply 254 points.

In the JV C competition, senior Collin Slade finished 21st for 250 points, junior Brennan Adams earned 24th place for 247 points and junior Boston Jones got 246 points for 25th place. Following the team pattern of supportive cluster riding, these three finished within the same minute.

Five girls rounded out the list of scoring riders. Freshman Ellie Peterson claimed 34th place in the JV B event for 247 points, while junior Paige Miller was 46th in JV C for 225 points and freshman Emsley Scrivner was 62nd in JV B for 219 points.

A pair of seniors competing in the Varsity Girls division completed the scoring list with a photo finish of a fraction of a second apart. Ashlyn Adams was 84th for 217 points and Larissa Borba came in 85th for 216 points.

Brielle shares captain duties with her twin sister Ashlyn, who Coach Adams said has become a leader the whole team looks up to.

Advertisement

“For example, during the Herriman race, Ashlyn got tangled up in a crash at the start, later suffered a flat tire, and still finished,” he said. “Together, the sisters set the tone for a team culture built on hard work and mutual support.”

Two other senior Lehi riders epitomized the spirit of perseverance that’s necessary to be successful in this sport.

Wells Holmes

Ty Dennison wasn’t planning on competing due to visual snow syndrome, which is a huge impairment to his vision and ability to ride, but he participated anyway. “It’s incredible that he rode at all,” Coach Adams said.

Paxton Scrivner managed to finish four laps in the Varsity Boys race despite getting a flat tire on the first lap. “He repaired it, but the tube bubbled through the sidewall and he had to stop two more times to fix it,” Coach Adams said. “Eventually some duct tape did the trick and he still finished.

Randall Adams

“Overall, I think the state championships were amazing for Lehi,” the coach continued. “We are one of the smallest Division 1 teams but still held our own.

“The Varsity races, boys and girls, were the most exciting and competitive races I’ve ever seen. On the girls’ side, the pace started out super fast, and by the top of the first climb there were five girls in a group.

“They stayed together for the first two laps, taking turns leading, with some pushing the pace to try and get separation,” he said. “It was way fun and exciting to watch and cheer them on.

“Brielle finished strong and each year she’s gotten better among some of the best riders in the country,” Coach Adams said. “I’m super proud of her; she left everything out there.”

Advertisement

Heather Jorgensen