Falcon girls volleyball advances to semis

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

The second-seeded Skyridge girls volleyball team swept through the first two rounds of the 6A state tournament on Tuesday (Oct.27) to earn a spot in the semifinals.

The Falcons (24-6) will take on Region 3 stablemate No. 6 American Fork (17-11) Wednesday (Oct. 28) at 10 a.m. on Court 3 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. The Cavemen upset No. 3 Farmington 3-1 in their quarterfinal.

In the first round on Tuesday, Skyridge made quick work of No. 15 Riverton (10-19), overwhelming the Silverwolves 25-13, 25-16, 25-11.

After advancing with a marathon 3-2 victory over No. 10 Lehi, No. 7 Weber also was no match for the Falcons as they again won comfortably 25-15, 25-14, 25-12.

A win for Skyridge in tomorrow morning’s match will mean a ticket to the championship, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Court 2. With a loss, the Falcons will play in the 3rd/4th placement match at 1:30 p.m. on Court 2.

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Check online at lehifreepress.com or in next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for how the Falcons finished their campaign.