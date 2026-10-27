Lehi boys win 6A cross country state title

Megan Wallgren / Lehi Free Press

An underdog Lehi boys cross country squad brought home the school’s first State Championship in 31 years at the Utah State Cross Country Championships on October 17 at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City.

Pioneer boys coach Chris Dorton was also voted UCCTCA Coach of the Year and received a plaque during the awards ceremony.

The Lehi adept pack-running strategy, with a spread of just 14.75 seconds between the first and last scoring runners, put the Pioneer boys on top in tough state competition against nationally-ranked teams.

Lehi outscored second-place American Fork 61-66. Riverton came in third with 82 points followed by Herriman in fourth with 103 points.

The results turned the national rankings of Utah teams on their heads. Cross country analytical site Dyestat had ranked American Fork at No. 6 on the national level, Riverton No. 7, Herriman No. 14, and Lehi ranked 18th going into the Utah State Championships.

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Lehi’s team average for the five scoring runners was 15:39 for the 5K distance. Crossing first for the Pioneer boys was junior Owen McMullin, who finished ninth overall in 15:32.65. He was followed closely by junior Brayden Barlow in 10th at 15:39.04 and senior Everett Quist in 11th at 15:39.26.

Coming in 13th overall was senior Luke Shuswap with a time of 15:41.17. He was followed by junior Milo Amakasu in 18th place with a time of 15:47.40.

Sophomore Douglas Evenson and senior Brooks Christensen rounded out the championship varsity squad, finishing in 17:14.81 and 17:56.89 respectively.

The Lehi girls team finished sixth in state competition with 176 points. Topping the podium was a heavily favored Lone Peak team, winning their fifth state championship in a row with just 30 points.

The Pioneer girls were led by junior Laney Martin, who finished 17th overall with a time of 19:09.48. She was followed by senior Remy McAdams in 22nd place, crossing at 19:26.47. Coming in next for Lehi was junior Kaitlyn Liston, who finished 26th overall in 19:50.92.

Senior Kaylee Hill and junior Maggie Peterson finished 55th and 56th, with Hill crossing in 20:30.92 and Peterson in 20.32.09 to round out the scoring five.

Completing the state varsity squad were seniors Avie McAdams and Evangeline Christensen, who finished in 20:51.32 and 21:23.77, respectively.

Lehi girls Coach Anna Martin said, “It’s been an amazing season for our girls team. This is a group of incredibly strong individuals, and our team would not be the same without each one of them.

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“Each of them have battled their own unique injuries and setbacks this year, and I’ve watched them face each challenge without hesitation,” she said. “The strength, dedication and fun they bring to each practice and competition inspires me every day.

“After placing ninth at state last year, it’s really exciting for us to come away with sixth. We are looking forward to a great post-season in the next few months,” the coach concluded.

This story will be updated as more details become available.