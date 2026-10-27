Locals help lift Team Utah to 2026 17u PGA Jr. League National Championship

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

It was a full circle moment for Team Utah (Lehi) on the ninth green when Lone Peak junior Ryder Huish drained the putt that clinched the 2026 17u PGA Jr. League Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico on October 25.

Huish, who has been a part of Team Utah Coach Tele Wightman’s PGA Jr. League program for years, was a member of the 2021 13u PGA Jr. League Championship team.

“In that 13u Championship, it was Ryder’s pairing that got us the win, and his pairing finished it off for this one, too,” Wightman said. “And it’s his birthday today, so it is a really awesome, fitting finish.”

By the time inclement weather rolled in, Team Utah had already accumulated enough points for the win, defeating Team Florida (Orlando) 7.5 to 4.5 to win the title. In the third-place match, Team Texas (Austin) bested No. 4 seed Team Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh) 9-3.

The 2026 17u Championship was redemption for Team Utah, which placed fourth at the 2025 17u Championship after claiming the No. 1 seed in qualifying rounds.

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“This core group has been playing together for five years,” Wightman said. “They played unbelievable golf today — just the resilience, the grit, the putting. There have been a lot of highs and tough losses, but to come out on top is amazing. I’m just so happy for my team.”

Team Utah’s Jordan Ofahengaue, 16, a Pioneer sophomore, also played on the 2021 13u Championship team when he was 11 years old.

“This is just a blessing,” Ofahengaue said. “We’re all really great friends, and it was a blessing to get to come out and play one more year together. Our team has been looking for this for the past five years, and this is just a great add-on for the year.”

The team also includes Lehi sophomore Crue Harward, 15. Harward finished second and Ofahengaue tied for third with Corner Canyon’s Drew Wilson, 15, also a Team Utah 17U member, at the 6A state golf tournament on October 13 in leading the Pioneers to their first-ever boys golf state championship.

In addition, the victorious TPoint Legends 17U All-Star squad has Lone Peak’s two-time defending state 6A champion Blake Brown (16, Alpine, Jr.). Huish tied for 10th at 6A State this year.

The others are 5A state champion Nicklaus Miller (14, Provo, Timpview Fr.), 3A state champion Jace Benson (16, Morgan, Morgan Jr.) and Mack Herzog (16, West Haven, West Field Jr.), who tied for 14th place at 5A State.

Team Utah advanced to the championship match with an 8.5 to 3.5 win over fourth-seeded Team Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh) in the morning semifinals.

Photos by Sam Wasson/PGA of America.

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Above: The TPoint Legends 17U All-Star team won the PGA Jr. League National Championship as Team Utah on October 25 in New Mexico.

Top photo: Lehi sophomore Jordan Ofahengaue hits his putt on the first hole during the Championship Match on Day Three of the 2026 17u PGA Jr. League Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Sunday, October 25, 2026 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.