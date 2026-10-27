New initiative honors Mexican-American War veterans interred in Lehi

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

A historical preservation initiative is officially underway in Utah County to permanently honor members of the historic Mormon Battalion at their final resting places.

The Lehi Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers (SUP), in partnership with the Mormon Battalion Association, launched the dedicated local project on Saturday, Oct. 17, with a special commemorative service at the Lehi City Cemetery. The ceremony paid tribute to three Mexican-American War veterans who served in the Mormon Battalion interred at the site: Private Israel Evans, Private Thomas Karren and Private William Sidney Smith Willes.

Under the leadership of the SUP, the ongoing initiative focuses on identifying the exact gravesites of Battalion veterans and installing custom, permanent, commemorative medallions.

The Lehi Chapter of SUP, which meets monthly, voted to spearhead the effort locally after leadership emphasized the critical importance of preserving the memory and physical landmarks of these early pioneers. Brent Eggleston, representative of the Lehi chapter, noted that “the medallions will serve as both an educational resource for cemetery visitors and a lasting tribute for descendants.” Screenshot

The Mormon Battalion marched over 2,000 miles from Council Bluffs, Iowa, to San Diego between 1846 and 1847 during the Mexican-American War, marking the longest infantry march in U.S. military history. After their service, many veterans settled in Utah and in the Lehi community, using the skills, leadership and resilience they developed during the trek to build local infrastructure, mills, irrigation systems and civic institutions.

Here is a quick look at the historic impact of the three Mormon Battalion soldiers honored at the Lehi City Cemetery:

• Private Israel Evans: A member of Company B, he was later notable for being part of the small group of Battalion veterans working at Sutter’s Mill when gold was discovered in California in 1848, helping to spark the California Gold Rush.

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• Private Thomas Karren: Served in Company E. After his military service, he became a prominent early settler in Lehi, contributing significantly to the community’s civic and religious foundations.

• Private William Sidney Smith Willes: A member of Company B, he was also present during the gold discovery at Sutter’s Mill. He later served as an early leader, builder and lawman in Lehi. Screenshot

Descendants of the Veterans attended the service to honor their ancestors and place the commemorative cast-metal markers at their graves.

The ceremony was marked by a quiet, reverent atmosphere as attendees walked through the cemetery to the graveside of their forebear, reflecting on the legacy of service and sacrifice that brought their family together.

Those in attendance described the experience as both inspirational and sobering. Reading the historical accounts brought the harsh realities of the 1846 march to life, detailing the severe lack of water, ragged clothing, and the sheer physical toll of charting a 2,000-mile wagon route across rugged, untamed terrain.

Elaine Feeny, descendant of Israel Evans said, “Israel is my great-granduncle. My cousin notified us of this event today, and I wanted to come and support my cousins who are direct descendants of Israel. I felt it was important to be here and that it was an opportunity for us to be together.

“After being notified of this event, I read about Israel Evans and learned a lot from his history and about my family. I am grateful for what I learned and for the sacrifices made by our family ancestors,” concluded Feeny.

The Lehi Chapter of SUP is doing meaningful work by partnering with the Mormon Battalion Association to place these commemorative medallions. Honoring the legacy, sacrifices and history of the Mormon Battalion members at their final resting places ensures that their incredible 2,000-mile march and contributions are never forgotten.

“Remembering the sacrifice and service of our former generations helps us and it strengthens us. It is worth remembering what they did that helps us today,” said Eggleston.

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“When I was preparing the biographies for the service today, I felt a sense of hope and a sense of joy and love. I felt how much they cared. They care about us and they care about the nation, and they care about future generations. I feel that in today’s world, some of us are missing that sense of care for our future generations. Their contributions are worth remembering — it gives us a better sense of who we are,” Eggleston concluded.