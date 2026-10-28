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Lehi temple groundbreaking set for Dec. 5

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Lehi temple groundbreaking set for Dec. 5

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Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

Groundbreaking for the Lehi Utah Temple is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Oct. 26.

Elder John A. McCune, a member of the church’s Utah Area Presidency, will preside at the ceremony.

The temple was announced in April 2024. The groundbreaking announcement did not include a ceremony time, attendance information or an estimated construction completion date.

The Lehi temple is among 32 temples in Utah that are operating, undergoing renovation, under construction or announced, according to the church. The church reports approximately 2.2 million members in more than 5,000 congregations statewide.

Temples serve a different purpose from the church’s meetinghouses, where Sunday worship services and other activities are open to the public. In temples, eligible church members participate in religious ceremonies, including marriages and baptisms performed on behalf of deceased ancestors.

Latter-day Saints believe temple ceremonies unite families beyond death.

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