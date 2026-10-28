Pickleball coming to the Legacy Center

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

In September, several residents asked the city council to bring indoor pickleball to the Legacy Center.

Since then, the city has developed a schedule to accommodate indoor play during the winter months. Starting November 2, 2026, members can play inside regardless of the weather.

“I’m excited to have pickleball at the Legacy Center,” said Lehi resident Sarah Colqui. “I’ve been playing for a few years now, and it always takes some planning and coordination to get a group together to play. I’m looking forward to just showing up during pickleball hours and being able to play with people I see at the Legacy Center every week.”

Indoor pickleball hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., and Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“As a recently retired vet, one thing we surely miss is the brotherhood and friendship we learned to rely on during our service,” said Lehi resident and retired vet Lyle Swapp. “I have found that same camaraderie in the Lehi Legacy Center, and it has greatly helped in my transition from service. Adding in pickleball now is exciting, as it’s one sport I can still do. I look forward to forging more friendships while we ‘dink’ around.”

Resident Sarie Christiansen asked the council to add pickleball to the Legacy Center during the September 8, 2026, meeting. She works part-time at the center and noticed a need.

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“We are experiencing positive things happening with volleyball [at the Legacy Center], and I think pickleball would do that ten times over.”

The new indoor schedule will add 13 hours of pickleball play per week for members.

“I have been a resident of Lehi for 23 years,” said Scott Davis. “I’ve enjoyed the Legacy Center for many of those years. Recently, I found a new love for pickleball and will be spending even more time at the Legacy Center.”

Those new to pickleball now see an opportunity to improve their skills.

“Not only does this give me a chance to practice year-round, but it also gives me the opportunity to learn from more experienced players so I can improve my game,” said Lehi resident Brandon Gutierrez.

Members can play for free with their annual pass and can bring their own equipment.

“The unique thing about the Lehi Legacy Center is the community,” said resident Bryan Mansfield. “Anyone can go work out in a big corporate gym, but the special sauce the Legacy Center has is the people.”