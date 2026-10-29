Fox Hollow Golf Course looks to expand with covered bays for year-round use

Nichole Coombs | Lehi Free Press

The Fox Hollow Golf Course in American Fork is ready to grow, but how and where that growth occurs will depend on a feasibility study and possibly a new bond.

Mayor Paul Binns chose Lehi City Council member James Harrison to represent Lehi on the golf course steering committee.

“The golf course is paying for its own feasibility study,” said Harrison. “Once that study is completed, we will come together as staff and elected officials on that committee and evaluate what we want to do.”

Fox Hollow, located at 1400 North 200 East in American Fork, is funded and operated through a partnership between Lehi, American Fork, and Pleasant Grove. The golf course was formerly called Tri-City Golf Course. All three cities are helping pay off the current bond, which expires at the end of 2027. Fox Hollow wants a new bond to replace it and help fund course upgrades.

“They are looking to add covered bays that can bring in revenue throughout the winter,” said Harrison. “They would like to offer golfers one more option. It’s really hard to get on the schedule [a tee time] because the course is so popular. By adding bays that can be used year-round, they add another option for golfers who may not be able to get on the course and a way to generate revenue.”

American Fork has offered to provide acreage on the west side of the golf course for the expansion at no cost to Fox Hollow. Currently, all three cities contribute $225,000 per year to help pay the bond and operating expenses, and about $10,000 is contributed to an emergency fund.

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“Depending on the course’s performance each year, the city gets refunded a certain amount,” said Harrison. “And the last few years [the profit sharing] has been going really well.”

In addition to the covered bays (similar to Top Golf), the golf course wants to add a food court to serve customers and generate additional revenue, especially during the winter months when the main course is closed.

Harrison says the bond would be about $7,000,000 if it passes, but there are many steps before that happens. The three participating cities would pay the bond collectively.

“We need the results of the feasibility study, then the proposal is brought to the Lehi City Council, and we will vote on whether to support a bond. We will need to look at it from the perspective of Lehi residents and ask whether it really benefits a broad enough population in our city. The best-case scenario is it would bring in tons of revenue, and we would have a net gain in revenue,” said Harrison.

But Harrison is also skeptical about what the study’s results will show.

“The results can vary widely,” said Harrison. “The market isn’t very mature in this space. Having a public golf course and adding covered bays could be a benefit, but it’s also a risk.”

The feasibility study is expected by year-end. Then, all three cities- Pleasant Grove, American Fork, and Lehi- will meet to discuss the expansion and must agree on a bond before it moves forward.