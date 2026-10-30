Falcon senior to compete for USA in Youth Olympics

Beky Beaton / Lehi Free Press

Skyridge High School senior Lavinia “Lavi” Lomu is a member of the USA Women’s U18s Sevens squad that will represent Team USA at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal this next week.

Rugby Sevens will be one of the 12 sports that feature on the Games program November 1st and 2nd. Matches will be streamed on Olympics.com and NBC Olympics Network.

On October 31st, Dakar 2026 will welcome 2,700 of the world’s top young athletes competing across 151 events. The Games mark the fourth edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games and the first since Buenos Aires 2018.

USA Rugby Women’s Sevens side joins a 29-athlete USOPC delegation competing across 12 sports.

“The Youth Olympic Games are an important milestone in the development of young athletes, giving them the opportunity to represent Team USA and gain valuable experience competing on the international stage,” said Daniel Smith, Director of Summer Games at the USOPC and Team USA Chef de Mission.

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Coaches and staff from the USA Women’s Sevens Pathways evaluated top junior talent across the nation through an intentional multi-phase qualification framework over the past year to select the squad that will represent USA Rugby.

The 12 selected athletes began their journey by participating in recognized domestic competitions and/or USA Rugby Pathway Talent ID Days and Regional Development Days.

Standout performances in pathway events earned players an invitation to High Performance Evaluation Camps where USA Rugby Pathway coaches assessed athletes on individual skills, positional capabilities, physical readiness, tactical IQ, and core high-performance behaviors across a series of three U18 national assemblies.

Co-Captained by Abbey McGettigan and Luisa Moala, the squad will get action underway this Sunday, November 1st across a 3-day round robin with medal matches taking place November 3rd.

Lomu is a member of the United Rugby Club in Utah and has spent the summer playing high-level ball with her home club, the Utah Cannibals, and at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center as a member of the USA Pathways.