Utah County Planning Commission meeting disruption ends in protester’s arrest outside commission chambers

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The Utah County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend a controversial new data center zoning ordinance during a tense, packed meeting on October 20, 2026, which ended in a physical confrontation and the arrest of a protester.

The Utah County Government land use proposal added data centers as a permitted use within Mining and Grazing (M&G-1) and Industrial (I-1) zones, while establishing a new Data Center Overlay Zone.

The recommended framework includes development standards such as:

• Capping individual data center size at 1 million square feet and 500 megawatts

• Limiting annual water usage to 300,000 gallons

• Mandating strict noise and traffic studies

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The Planning Commission’s vote serves as a recommendation only. The full Utah County Commission holds final authority and will review and vote on the ordinance at a later date.

Over 100 local residents filled the chambers in Provo to voice deep opposition to the proposal. Speakers and local advocacy groups—including UT for the People — No Tech Billionaires and Protect Utah—expressed concern that large-scale data centers will strain local water and electricity grids, disrupt rural grazing and industrial spaces, and impact the environment.

Critics also condemned the commission for advancing the recommendation amid vocal public pushback.

After the vote, tensions escalated as attendees voiced loud objections in the room. When deputies moved to clear disruptive individuals, a physical altercation broke out in the lobby and seating area.

Activist, Aspen Azalea was taken to the ground by a Utah County Sheriff’s deputy, evaluated by EMS, and booked into the Utah County Jail.

According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, Azalea was charged with “disrupting a meeting/procession, interfering with a peace officer, and assault on a peace officer.”

According to the Affidavit, during the meeting, there was a “disruption by some of the attendees, the commission chair asked for those individuals to be removed, one did so voluntarily, one did not, she was later identified as Aspen Azalea. Despite being asked and ordered several times by law enforcement officers to remove herself from the meeting she did not.”

The deputy stated in the Affidavit, “I grabbed ahold of her (Azalea) arm and stood her up to remove her from the area, as I was pulling her out of the row of chairs, it felt like she attempted to go limp and dump her body weight on me, when I pulled her out of the row of chairs and into the isle I felt a sharp pain in my groin, it felt like I had been kneed or kicked in the testicles by Aspen, simultaneously two other individuals latched onto Aspen and had to be physically removed from the commission chambers.”

“The individuals were told to stop resisting and separate from each other, they did not and had to be physically separated from one another.”

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Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith defended the use of force and arrests made during the Planning Commission meeting in a public statement on the Utah County Sheriff’s Office website at https://sheriff.utahcounty.gov/news/260978:

“During last night’s incident, individuals who refused to leave after being directed to do so were escorted from the meeting by sheriff’s deputies. During that process, one individual allegedly assaulted a deputy. Violence against law enforcement officers is unacceptable, and our deputies deserve to perform their duties without being subjected to physical assault. The circumstances will be addressed through the appropriate legal process.”

Video footage shared by advocacy groups dispute the official account, claiming Azalea was not actively being vocal when she was removed from the meeting and was subjected to excessive force that caused her chin/jaw to hit the ground. Audio from the Utah County Planning Commission meeting captures shouting and public disruption.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the use-of-force incident is under internal supervisory review.

Rallies demanding accountability and a full moratorium on private data center developments have since formed at the Utah State Capitol.