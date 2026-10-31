Falcon football shuts out Riverton in soggy playoff opener

Jennifer Thomas / Lehi Free Press

The weather was miserable, the turf was a slick sheet of water, and the football felt like a block of ice, but none of it could stop the Skyridge football team from launching a dominant performance in the 6A state tournament with a 45-0 shutout victory over the Riverton Silverwolves in the first round on Friday (Oct. 30).

As the top seed in the bracket, Skyridge (9-1) welcomed no. 16 Riverton (2-9) to Falcon Stadium. Despite a relentless, cold downpour that turned the field into a sloppy, chaotic mess, the Falcons handled the high-stakes pressure of single-elimination tournament play with absolute poise, freezing out the Silverwolves before the first quarter even concluded.

Junior quarterback Jagger Fountaine and the Falcon offense adjusted instantly to the heavy, water-logged ball. Skyridge completely disregarded the elements in the opening frame, hanging a staggering 28 points on the board before the Silverwolves could even find their footing on the slick turf.

Junior running back Beckham Bennett opened the floodgates with a gritty, three-yard touchdown run through the slush. He finished with 68 yards on six carries.

Minutes later, Fountaine proved the elements were no match for his arm, launching a wet spiral through the freezing air to senior receiver Omarian Sanders for a spectacular 31-yard touchdown strike.

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Senior running back Amanaki Levatau added a one-yard scoring plunge, followed quickly by Fountaine calling his own number on a two-yard touchdown run to cap off the flawless, 28-point first-quarter clinic.

Junior receiver Koa Wallwork’s quick feet and active running helped drive the ball downfield throughout the first half of the game. He picked up 82 yards on five catches.

While the Falcon offense adapted beautifully to the wet ball, the Skyridge defense feasted on Riverton’s struggle to control it. The Falcon defensive front played with relentless aggression. Knowing that Riverton would struggle to pass with a heavy, wet football, Skyridge loaded the box and dared the Silverwolves to run.

Riverton ball-handlers struggled to maintain a grip on the slippery ball under the aggressive impact of the Skyridge linebackers. The Falcons routinely collapsed the pocket, forcing errant handoffs, fumbled exchanges and desperate, short-armed passes that fell harmlessly into the cold puddles of Falcon Stadium.

By the time the first quarter ended, the Skyridge defense had consistently gifted their offense short field position, helping build the insurmountable lead. Fountaine aided the cause with an efficient outing, completing 19-of-24 (79%) passes for 254 yards plus 32 yards on six rushes as well.

Senior defensive lineman Carter Seu led the Falcon shutout defense against the Silverwolves, recording a sack and multiple tackles. Senior linebacker Sa Tanuvasa was key as the second line of defense, plugging gaps and disrupting the Riverton offense.

Senior linebacker Rex Caswell set the tone for the defense by making big tackles all over the field as his leadership kept the Skyridge momentum rolling.

Fountaine and Sanders connected again in the second quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-0 going into halftime, effectively ensuring the second half would be played under a running clock.

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“It felt amazing tonight getting the ball for two touchdowns,” said Sanders. “I went for a little slide on one but overall, it worked out tonight. Shout out to my quarterback Jagger who always gets the ball where it needs to be.”

With the field turning into a glossy, waterlogged mirror, the Falcons leaned into their depth to finish out the game safely. Junior backup quarterback Cannon Tripp got in on the action in the third quarter, navigating the slick conditions to hit senior receiver Dax Rehrer on a beautiful 40-yard touchdown throw. That reception helped elevate Rehrer to a 115-yard night on five catches to lead the receiving corps.

Junior kicker Evan Kopp, who battled the heavy winds and a wet holding spot all night, sealed the 45-0 final score with a precise 18-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons played the game with a seemingly distinct comfort level, because they had already played this exact game the past weeks in practice according to the players.

Wallwork said, “because we have some receivers down, we had some defensive players help out on offense during practices. They were key in helping us prepare for this game. Practice was efficient these past two weeks, and we worked to know what to do and what we could do and it paid off tonight.”

Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm said, “the boys have had a good approach the last two weeks with some really great practices. They came out and executed at a high level tonight.

“Obviously, there are still some things that need to be cleaned up but overall, they did a good job for a good win. We are excited to move on and face our next opponent.” The coach added, “we will continue to prepare as we do, we will watch film and get back to practice and prepare for the next game.”

“This is just one more step to achieve our goal in the championship run,” said Sanders. “That is what really matters to us. I am glad we could get this done. It was a good game but not to our standard, we can always do it better. We need to keep our minds focused on the game and not get complacent.

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“Like Coach Hemm says, ‘we need to embrace adversity and take it day by day. Get one percent better every day.’ That is our mindset for the rest of this playoff run,” concluded Sanders.

With the shutout victory securely in the books, the reigning Region 3 champions have proven they can dominate on a pristine field or in a downpour.

The road to Rice-Eccles Stadium continues next Friday (Nov. 6) as Skyridge (9-1) advances to host their local rival, the No. 8 American Fork Cavemen (7-4) in the quarterfinal. The defaut time for the kickoff is 6 p.m. but it could be changed by mutual agreement.

Photos by Matt Paepke.