Utah County ballot insert causes confusion

Staff Writer | Lehi Free Press

As ballots were received by mail throughout Utah County, confusion has arisen regarding an insert requesting voter identification. The Utah County Elections Office posted on social media and sent out an email notice on Friday, Oct. 23, regarding the confusing nature of the insert.

“The identification instructions in the insert are intended for FIRST-TIME VOTERS who need to provide identification,” the statement reads. “If you have voted before, you do not need to submit additional identification simply because you received this insert.

“Unfortunately, this notice was also sent to some voters who did not need to provide identification. We recognize that this caused unnecessary confusion, and we sincerely apologize. We take responsibility for this mistake. We are committed to improving our processes and ensuring voters receive clear, accurate information.”

The statement went on to provide a list of “what voters need to know,” including what’s expected from first-time voters and returning voters, followed by encouragement to call the office with questions and enroll in BallotTrax to receive notifications about when ballots were received and counted.

The Utah County Elections Office can be reached at 801-851-8683. Voters can enroll in BallotTrax by visiting trackmyballot.utah.gov/voter.

“Our responsibility is to provide accurate information and ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in the election. We appreciate your patience, your understanding, and the opportunity to make this right,” the statement concluded.