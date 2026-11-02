Lehi Cares Coalition unites middle school students to honor Day of the Dead

Jennifer Thomas | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi Cares Coalition—in partnership with Lehi High School’s Latinos in Action and Student Council, alongside the Lehi Cares Club from Skyridge High School—hosts the second annual youth celebration for Día de los Muertos.

“Lehi Cares Coalition understands that some of the most meaningful prevention happens when youth feel connected, supported, and included,” said Marieke Swink, Lehi Cares Coordinator. “This activity brings high school and middle school students toget | her in a fun and positive environment.”

The Latinos in Action students at Lehi High School are bridging cultural gaps, building community, and honoring their heritage by sharing Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) traditions with all local junior high students.

“Day of the Dead is one of the most beautiful traditions in Mexican culture. It is not about mourning death but about celebrating life, love, and family and remembering those who came before us,” said Jennifer Guiver, Latinos in Action advisor.

By focusing on the core values of connection, life, love, and family, this collaboration helps younger students understand that the holiday is not a somber or spooky event, but a vibrant and joyful celebration of memory and ancestral legacy.

“At the heart of this celebration is the belief that as long as we remember our loved ones, they are never truly gone. For many families, it is a special time to feel close to their ancestors and to keep that connection alive for the next generation. It’s a celebration of a love that doesn’t end when life does,” stated Guiver.

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The event celebrates a meaningful Mexican tradition while creating a supportive space for community connection and mutual encouragement.

“This activity was created by high school students with the specific goal of giving middle school students a fun, safe space to build friendships and connect,” said Swink. “We are excited to support our high school students as they take the lead in creating a positive experience for younger students and serving their community.”

“One of the biggest reasons we came up with this event was to give the middle schoolers an opportunity to have fun and connect with others, especially because we realized they don’t get many chances to have events like this,” said Gabriela Castro Calderon, Vice President of Lehi Latinos in Action.

We hope the celebration for middle schoolers feels like a warm welcome, not just an event,” said Fabiola Fereira, current President of the Lehi Cares Youth Coalition. “We want them to walk in and feel safe, seen, and happy…like somebody’s glad they came.”

This event is the perfect place for students to make friends in a welcoming environment. Celebrate Día de los Muertos with the Lehi community and support the incredible work of the CARES Coalition and its volunteers.

“There will be lots of yummy food and drinks, including sweet pork and shredded chicken burritos, cookies, horchata, and lemonade. There will be super fun activities as well, including nine square, yard games, large group games, crafts like making tissue paper flowers, Day of the Dead masks, and bracelets,” said Guiver. “There will also be cookie decorating, face painting, music and traditional Latino line dancing, and more.”

Day of the Dead Party

Saturday, Nov. 7, 6:00–8:00 PM at Lehi Legacy Center

Games, dancing and free food

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Middle/Junior high school student ID required for entry

Additional information is available at https://www.lehi-ut.gov/departments/lehi-police/lehi-cares-coalition/.

“Skyridge’s Lehi Cares Club is excited to be running the games, activities and music portion of the Día de los Muertos event, stated Gig Griffith, advisor of the Lehi Cares Club.

Griffith continued, “we hope to have some 30 club members there to face paint, make cookies, run 9 square games and much more. Music will play the whole time with a Latino American pop mix and dance contests. We expect to surpass last year’s attendance of close to 200 by at least 200 more.”

“Lehi High is providing a nacho/burrito bar and decorations that connect one to their ancestors of any language,” concluded Griffith. “Last year the students got into the beats keeping the floor moving through popular and unique dance tunes. This year we keep the fiesta rolling. Lehi Cares, especially Latinos in Action and Lehi High School, have upgraded every part of the event.”

Isaac Vancott, current Student Body President at Lehi High School, stated, “We had so much fun last year just running the Day of the Dead party. It was the perfect place for middle schoolers to experience Latino culture while meeting new people and having fun. I look forward to making it happen again.”